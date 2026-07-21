Defeats usually trouble football fans. In Catalonia today, it is extraordinary glory that is creating its own nightmares.
Yes. As Spain sleeps to the sound of historic celebrations, crowned champions of the 2026 World Cup, fans of the Catalan giant face a breathtaking question: "What comes next when you have conquered the game at just nineteen years of age?!".
The player in question is Spanish jewel Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona first-team winger who has achieved almost everything in his career at nineteen.
Yamal has won every domestic title with Barcelona. He was crowned champion of Euro 2024 in the shirt of the Spanish national team, and then claimed the most important title of all: the 2026 World Cup.
Now, fear has begun to creep into Catalonia over Yamal's mentality and his early football saturation. This player has touched both collective and individual glory while banking a great deal of money along the way.
Despite all of this, certain indicators could reassure Barcelona and their fans everywhere that Lamine Yamal still has much to achieve in his career.
In the lines that follow, we will set out how Barcelona and their fans can rest easy about Yamal's future, after the fears of early football saturation.