Man Utd & Tottenham ‘both in talks’ with Mateus Fernandes as West Ham refuse to budge on huge asking price for Portuguese midfielder

According to talkSPORT journalist Ben Jacobs, United and Tottenham are both in active talks regarding a summer move for Fernandes. While suggestions that the player has already chosen his next destination are currently premature, Spurs have held advanced discussions with the midfielder. Meanwhile, United have maintained ongoing dialogue since May as they look to rebuild their midfield under Michael Carrick.

West Ham are determined to hold out for their desired transfer fee, bolstered by a recent £90 million cash injection and interest from multiple suitors. Consequently, the London club have firmly stuck to their asking price, complicating negotiations for the two Premier League giants as they try to secure a deal.















