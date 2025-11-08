Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Manchester City and Liverpool both returned to winning ways in the Premier League before taking on each other on Sunday. The teams that have shared the last eight Premier League titles sit second and third currently. Manchester City have a single point advantage over the visitors as both teams desperately try to chase Arsenal in first position. Legendary manager Pep Guardiola oversees his 1000th match and aims to mark it with a memorable win.

Manchester City put on a fine performance to get the better of high-flying Bournemouth. The inevitable Erling Haaland scored twice, underlining his credentials as the best in the world. All Bournemouth did was afford Haaland space to run in behind. After taking the lead, the Cityzens were quite comfortable as they retained possession and kept their opponents at arm's length. City haven't tasted victory against Liverpool since 2023. After a pair of 1-1 draws in the 2023/24 season, they lost both games 2-0 in the previous season. Guardiola, however, needs more from his other forwards to beat Liverpool. The next highest goal scorer for City in the league after Haaland is Burnley's Maxime Esteve, with 2 own goals.

Arne Slot breathed a huge sigh of relief as Liverpool beat Aston Villa 2-0 at home on the weekend. Anfield was at its electric best as the fans chanted Slot's name throughout the game. Mohamed Salah returned to form with a superb display. He scored his 250th goal for Liverpool after Emiliano Martinez gift-wrapped one for him. Liverpool looked sharper in challenges and pressed better to turn the tables after losing four on the bounce in the league. Liverpool came back to form at the right moment as they beat Real Madrid comfortably in the Champions League. The Reds were at their usual best when they tamed the Spanish league leaders. Slot beat Real Madrid and Manchester City in back-to-back games last season and is hoping for a repeat.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Key Matchups

Erling Haaland vs Virgil van Dijk: It was the dream of everyone to watch Haaland go one-on-one against Van Dijk. When it did happen in 2023, the clash did not disappoint. The striker got the shot on target after the defender mirrored his moments from the halfway line and pressured him. Fans will be hoping for more of the same this season, with both players in excellent form. Of all the Premier League teams Haaland has faced, he has the fewest goal involvements against Liverpool. Come Sunday, he will be desperate to add a second goal in the Premier League against the Reds. Van Dijk will be buoyant after making short work of Ollie Watkins and Kylian Mbappe recently.

Rayan Cherki vs Ryan Gravenberch: Cherki picked up a couple of assists against Bournemouth. They were not of the spectacular kind, but there is a blossoming chemistry between him and Haaland. Cherki has plenty of freedom to roam the pitch and create opportunities for his side. He will take on Gravenberch, who returned to the fold against Aston Villa. Having missed three games due to an injury, he returned like he never left. The Dutch midfielder glided forward and had opportunities to shoot. He made one such chance count to notch up his third goal of the season.

Nico O'Reilly vs Mohamed Salah: Salah barely celebrated after scoring a historic 250th goal for the club. Such was the pressure on him after a run of poor form. He has two in two now and showed excellent grit against Villa. He has a fine record against Manchester City and will look for more returns. O'Reilly impressed against the Cherries and scored in the second half. The young defender will go head-to-head against one of the best in the world on Sunday. His energy against a tiring Salah will certainly help his cause.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Prediction

Some of the recent Manchester City vs Liverpool clashes have gone down as absolute epics in Premier League history. This one, too, has all the makings of becoming one. Neither side has been in vintage form this campaign. But they are slowly getting there with each passing game. We can expect end-to-end relentless action as both sides love to play attacking football. A moment of individual brilliance might seal the result in either side's favour.

GOAL's Prediction: Manchester City 2-2 Liverpool

Manchester City vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Etihad Stadium

Etihad Stadium will host the clash at 16:30 GMT / 11:30 ET / 17:30 CET on Sunday, 9th November.

Manchester City vs Liverpool Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

For the first time this season, Guardiola has a clean slate of health in his squad. He now only has selection headaches as he picks his XI from a fully fit squad. Gianluigi Donnarumma made a mistake against Bournemouth and will be keen to make amends against Liverpool. The impressive Matheus Nunes has made the right-back spot his own as he partners O'Reilly as fullbacks. Rayan Ait-Nouri might get a look in, given his ability to lock Salah down. Rodri will also be eager to come back against Liverpool and partner with Nico Gonzalez in the pivot. Cherki and Doku will fulfil the winger duties, and Phil Foden supports Haaland through the middle.

Predicted Lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Rodri, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

Liverpool team news

Slot is still without Alisson as Giorgi Mamardashvili continues to impress in Liverpool's goal. Jeremie Frimpong is ruled out for six more weeks. The manager confirmed Curtis Jones is back in training and Alexander Isak has a chance of making it to the squad. Andrew Robertson seems to have won back his place in Slot's lineup after Milos Kerkez's slow start to life at Anfield. The setup that worked so well against Real Madrid might be on show yet again as the Reds have a four-day rest between games. Ekitike, who had a goal ruled out against Villa, will be eager to kick on and score his fourth league goal.

Predicted Lineup: Mamardashvili; Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Liverpool were searching for a first victory at the Etihad Stadium in 10 years. They were also looking to complete a league double over Manchester City. They were the champions elect, and a win would almost put a hand on the Premier League trophy for them. With so much on the line and Manchester City reeling after suffering a burnout, the Reds simply had no excuses. Salah opened the scoring in the first half after taking a corner quickly. He teed up Szoboszlai to make it 2-0 within the opening 45 minutes. After taking a comfortable 2-0 lead, they retreated into a shell and chose to defend in the second half. The hosts were toothless in front of goal without Haaland, who was injured. As the full-time whistle blew, Slot completed a league double and made Liverpool the outright favourites for the league title.

Standings

