How to watch Liverpool vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time

Country / Region Broadcaster Australia Stan Sport Africa SuperSport Canada DAZN Hong Kong NOW New Zealand Sky Sport USA Peacock

Liverpool host Brighton in the Premier League today in a critical game for the Merseysiders and under-fire head coach Arne Slot.

With rumours intensifying over the future of Mohamed Salah, today could well be his Anfield farewell. The Egyptian forward, set to travel to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations next week, is currently out in the cold after speaking publicly around his current frustrations at Anfield. Salah has been benched in Liverpool's previous three games and did not travel to Milan for their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Inter this past Tuesday.

The decision on whether reinstate Salah is one that could also define the future of coach Arne Slot. Having lifted the Premier League title in May, Slot now faces mounting pressure after a challenging run of results. Bookmakers have even placed him as the favorite for the next Premier League coach to be sacked. The win over a good Inter side will have calmed some nerves, however. In the absence of Salah, Liverpool looked more compact. It also saw summer signings Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike partnered together in the starting eleven for the first time this season.

Whether this signals an insight into a 'new look' Liverpool remains to be seen. Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler will recognise that Liverpool's confidence is fragile and will be impressing on his side to come out of the blocks early. The two teams go into today level on 23 points with only the Seagulls' superior goal difference separating them in the table.

Away from the dilemma on whether to include Mohamed Salah or not, coach Arne Slot will have a decision to make on whether to bring back Florian Wirtz into the starting eleven. While Liverpool looked solid against Inter Milan, they also lacked a creative spark and the German has been among their better performers in recent weeks. Cody Gakpo is out injured meaning Isak and Ekitike are likely to line-up alongside one another again.

Kaoru Mitoma is a major doubt and veteran James Milner, who is sure to be desperate to play against his former club at Anfield again, is also struggling for fitness. Yasin Ayari will face a late fitness test. 35 year-old Danny Welbeck, who continues to age like a fine wine, has seven Premier League goals to his name so far this term. He is likely to lead the line-up supported by Georginio Rutter who scored a late equaliser in the last Premier League encounter against West Ham.

