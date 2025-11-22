Burnley vs Chelsea Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets and more

Saturday's lunchtime kickoff sees Burnley host Chelsea as the Premier League returns after the international break. The Londoners can jump to the second spot tentatively with a positive result at Turf Moor.

Enzo Maresca's side responded brilliantly after a shocking loss to Sunderland. The Blues picked up three victories in four games after that reverse. The 3-0 victory at home against Wolves made it back-to-back wins in the league before the international break. Their wingers, Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto, dubbed 'GarNeto', are starting to deliver the goods. It is now a matter of maintaining consistency as they set their sights on Arsenal, who are just six points clear at the top.

Burnley, on the other hand, are in contrasting form. They lost back-to-back games against London sides Arsenal and West Ham, and face yet another London side this weekend. The defeat against West Ham will hurt Scott Parker the most as they took the lead before surrendering it tamely. It also closed the gap between the sides as the Hammers rose to 18th and are below Burnley only on goal difference. The Clarets, who usually raise the bar against superior sides, will be keen to keep a first clean sheet in three games against Chelsea. A first victory against Chelsea in over 10 attempts will be strongly cheered by the Turf Moor crowd.

Burnley vs Chelsea last-minute tickets: How to buy

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be aired on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. It can be livestreamed on Discovery+. For the fans in the US, the USA Network and Universo will broadcast the game. Fans in the US and Canada can livestream it on Fubo.

How to watch Burnley vs Chelsea worldwide

Here is how you can watch Burnley vs Chelsea worldwide:

Country/Region Broadcaster Canada Fubo UK Discovery+ Australia Stan Sport India Star Sports MENA beIN Sports South America ESPN / Disney+ Africa SuperSport

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Burnley vs Chelsea Key Matchups

Kyle Walker vs Alejandro Garnacho: Walker was in fine form for Burnley as they started the season brilliantly. He was organising their compact defence and helping the new signings gel in. However, the past few weeks have been extremely difficult for his side. It won't get any easier as he faces Garnacho, who rediscovered his touch at Stamford Bridge. With two goals and two assists across his last four games, Garnacho is threatening defences again. His linkup with Neto and Joao Pedro has been delightful as well.

Josh Cullen vs Moises Caicedo: Cullen starred for Ireland during the international break as his side booked a playoff spot. He carried over his club form for his country and will be buzzing on his return to Turf Moor. His ability to ghost into the box will be kept in check by Caicedo, who has been in impervious form. Arguably the best midfielder in the league, Caicedo has been sniffing out danger even before it materialises for his side. With a goal-scoring touch, he can not be afforded any space inside the opposition half.

Zian Flemming vs Trevoh Chalobah: Flemming has three goals in his last three Premier League encounters. He offers the services of a targetman in Parker's setup and can dominate defenders. He will rub shoulders with Chalobah, who was an unused substitute for England during the international break.

Burnley vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea's attack, which is clicking together, will be tough for a Burnley side to contain. The Blues enter the game as heavy favourites, and we might have a high-scoring clash on the cards. Expect the Blues to pick up all three points comfortably.

GOAL's Prediction: Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

Burnley vs Chelsea kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Turf Moor will host the game at 12:30 GMT / 13:30 CET / 07:30 ET on Saturday, 22nd November.

Burnley vs Chelsea Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Hjalmar Ekdal is in contention to return to the starting lineup after recovering from an eye injury. It will enable the manager to field a back five again. Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni are all sidelined. Lesley Ugochukwu is in line to face his former side. Flemming's form is keeping Lyle Foster out of the lineup for now.

Predicted Lineups: Dubravka; Walker, Tuanzebe, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Tchaouna, Cullen, Ugochukwu, Anthony; Flemming

Chelsea team news

Chelsea have plenty of players in the treatment room. Neto and Enzo Fernández are passed fit for the clash. However, the absence of Cole Palmer will be the talking point as he had a freak injury again. Romeo Lavia and Benoit Badiashile are expected to recover and make the bench against Burnley. Estevao might get the nod on the right thanks to his impressive form.

Predicted Lineups: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Neto, Gittens, Garnacho; Pedro

Form

Head-to-Head Record

The Last Meeting

Heading into the final stretch of the 2023/24 season, Chelsea hosted Vincent Kompany's Burnley. The hosts won a penalty as Lorenz Assignon was sent off for a second yellow card. It sparked wild protests as Kompany too saw a red card. Palmer tucked the penalty away to give the hosts a halftime lead. It was the Cullen show as Burnley's captain equalised for 10-man Burnley in the second half. Palmer scored again late on and believed he sealed the win. But just three minutes later, Cullen put a free kick on a plate for Dara O'Shea, who equalised again. The game ended all-square as Stamford Bridge was echoing with boos as the hosts stayed 11th in a dismal season.

Standings

