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Adhe Makayasa

Jose Mourinho hits out at 'opportunists' over Vinicius Junior and Gianluca Prestianni racism row

J. Mourinho
Vinicius Junior
G. Prestianni
Benfica
Liga Portugal
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Champions League

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho has strongly defended his handling of an explosive altercation between Vinicius Junior and Gianluca Prestianni earlier this year. The Portuguese manager revealed that he faced intense public backlash after refusing to take sides during the heated Champions League controversy between the two South American attackers.

  • Controversial altercation sparks lingering fallout

    The dispute dates back to last February during a fiery Champions League round of 16 encounter between Benfica and Madrid. That fixture was halted for ten minutes after the referee activated UEFA's anti-racism protocol following an official complaint from the Brazilian winger. European football's governing body ultimately sanctioned the young Argentine forward for discriminatory conduct rather than outright racism on the pitch.

  • imago-sport-1072793809.jpgBrazil Photo Press

    Manager laments intense public backlash

    Now four months into his tenure at the Santiago Bernabeu, the 63-year-old addressed the fallout during an extensive interview with Il Corriere dello Sport. Reflecting on how public sentiment turned against him in Lisbon, Mourinho admitted the situation quickly spun out of control: "It was difficult for us because in the end Prestianni was not banned for racism. I was slaughtered by public opinion, mainly by so many opportunists, in an absolutely uncontrollable situation."

  • Tactician defends neutral disciplinary stance

    The veteran manager emphasised that his refusal to intervene at the time was down to the complete absence of verified evidence amid conflicting accounts: "One player was saying the accusations against him weren't true and nobody had the proof. In that position, you simply cannot take a side."

    Despite the toxic atmosphere surrounding that clash, Mourinho expressed immense relief that both young attackers have moved forward: "Over there was a fantastic kid, and over here is another golden boy."

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  • imago-sport-1083634105.jpgPressinphoto

    European return presents domestic prelude

    Before embarking on an emotional reunion in Rome on Wednesday, October 14, Mourinho must first steer his side through a home test against Villarreal in La Liga matchday eight this Saturday. The fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu offers Los Blancos an ideal platform to preserve their domestic momentum ahead of European commitments. Maximum points against the Yellow Submarine are essential to keep spirits high before they travel to face the Giallorossi.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Villarreal crest
Villarreal
VIL
Liga Portugal
Benfica crest
Benfica
BEN
Vitoria de Guimaraes crest
Vitoria de Guimaraes
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