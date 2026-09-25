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Champions League

Champions League Overview

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Champions League, fixtures & results

Wednesday 9 September
Bayern Munich badge
Bayern Munich
FCB
5
Bodoe/Glimt badge
Bodoe/Glimt
BOD
0
FT
Como badge
Como
COM
4
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
FT
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
2
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
3
FT
Monday 12 October
Sabah FK badge
Sabah FK
SAB
Slavia Prague badge
Slavia Prague
SLP
Lens badge
Lens
RCL
Sporting CP badge
Sporting CP
SCP
Atletico Madrid badge
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
More

Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain11006153
W
2Bayern Munich crestBayern Munich11005053
W
3Barcelona crestBarcelona11005143
W
4Manchester United crestManchester United11004043
W
5Como crestComo11004133
W
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Apuestas destacadas

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Frequently asked questions

Apart from the UEFA Champions League final, you cannot buy tickets for the Champions League directly through UEFA itself. 

Instead, they are sold club-by-club among the teams competing in this year's edition. You must visit the individual club’s website for the fixture you want to attend and buy your seat from there. 

Capacity is always limited for these Champions League knockout matches, and demand often exceeds available allocation. 

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. 

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is staging this year’s Champions League Final on Saturday, May 30 at 8 pm (GMT).

It was opened in 2019 and has a 67,215-seat capacity for international matches. It is the largest stadium in Hungary, built on the site of the former Ferenc Puskás Stadium. 

As well as being the home of the Hungarian national team, the Budapest venue hosted a number of games during Euro 2020 and the 2023 UEFA Europa League Final. 

This is the first time a UEFA Champions League Final will be played at the Puskás Aréna. 