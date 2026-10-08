José Mourinho will return to the Olimpico to face Roma, his former club, on the second matchday of the Champions League. The Portuguese coach spoke about that and plenty more in an interview with Corriere dello Sport. Here are his words.
Mourinho: “Roma will always be my home. On the day of the final in Budapest I was sacked, there I was already dead. Me like Totti? This is my answer”
"There has never been, and there never will be, a word from me against Roma or against their ownership: when I leave, I leave with a clean slate and with a feeling that will always be my home. I made a negative comment for which I apologised to Tiago Pinto. I leave with a clean slate. At times it may not seem that way, but in human relationships, within the club, I am a very polite person. I leave on good terms, always with the feeling that it will always be my home, even if it no longer is. Returning to Madrid also means going home. I was here for three years that were surely worth 30, because it was a very, very particular period. I came back home because of this emotional bond I had with the club".
"I think the bond between me and the Roma fans was created by the fact that they understood that I never worried about myself, my image or my relationships, neither with the ownership nor with the politics of Italian football, nor even with you in the press. You know it's true (referring to CorSport editor Ivan Zazzaroni): you are probably one of the two or three journalists I have a relationship with. I was in Italy for four and a half years. They understood that for me there was only Roma and the Roma fans. I fought for them, I gave everything. We won a competition which, for a club used to winning a lot, might perhaps have meant less. For a team, for a club that do not win much, on the other hand, it has enormous significance".
"One day, an agent friend of mine went to Trigoria and sent me a photo of the entrance. That cup is still there, and it is the only one there. It is the cup that defines the entrance to the training ground. That bond also comes from their love for the club, something that cannot fail to move you. They understood that I gave everything. I made mistakes, I got things wrong, I lost matches, but they always understood that I fought for them. The Budapest final is the highest point of this connection. The final ends, we go on holiday and, when I return, I come back already dead. I come back dead because of UEFA, who made me pay for something for which I was not responsible. What happened at the airport is not my responsibility. My responsibility is the insults to the referee in the garage, and for that you have to pay. You must not pay for what happened at the airport, because it is not my fault. I paid for that as well. I paid for the relationship with the ownership, who had a different profile and a different approach from mine regarding what had happened in the final. I came back already dead. A few months later I was already out".
"Me, like Totti? Francesco is untouchable. I do not feel remotely close to him, nor do I feel I am second in the hearts of the people. Roma have a wonderful history, even if with only a few moments of glory. They have had absolutely historic players. One immediately comes to mind: Bruno Conti, because I love him. I have only been someone who was there, gave everything, and the people understood that. As I was telling you before, the Budapest final, more than the one we won, clearly defines the feeling they have towards me".
"What do I expect from the Olimpico? I do not expect banners. I do not expect anything. I expect respect. I have not yet started preparing myself for that match, neither from the point of view of the manager who has to face an important game, nor from that of the former man returning home. I have not thought about it yet. I have to protect myself, and protecting myself means preparing in the best possible way to do my job well. To do my job well, I have to focus on this and try to forget where I am and who I am playing against. It never happened to me with Roma, but I did it with Inter a few months ago and when I went back to Chelsea. It has already happened to me many times, but I have to say that Rome is different. For the first time I will have to go down that road that leads to the stadium, when you enter the area of the tennis courts, that beautiful thing. I have to prepare myself, because it will be the first time I go there without having on my side that beautiful and incredible passion of the Roma fans. I also have to prepare my players, because it is a different way of experiencing a match. Obviously they are top-level footballers, used to playing World Cup semi-finals and finals, Champions League finals. But I want to prepare them for this beauty from the other side. Even as an opponent, playing there is extremely beautiful".
"I have never publicly discussed my relationship with the Friedkins. If, now that I am going back to Rome, I were to meet them in the corridor before or after the match, I would greet them without any problem. Without having done so, in my history with Roma, I was sacked on the day of the final. The day of the Budapest final was the day I was sacked. Then there are the memories and the history you lived through, which you do not forget. But it is not something that torments me".
"A return to Real? The rumours started when there had been no contact at all. I was at Benfica, happy. It is a special club for me. I was ten minutes from home, which had not happened for twenty years. It was a club that needed to take a step forward and I thought I would stay there on my three-year contract. Then the rumours started. They surprised me. I thought: 'They're just rumours.' Real Madrid had changed manager halfway through the season, then Arbeloa arrived. Things and results were not exceptional. The rumours started, but nobody had spoken to me. My relationship with Real Madrid has lasted thirteen years: from the moment I left, we have always stayed in touch, we are friends, close. There was nothing to hide."
"Manchester City? I prefer to laugh about it a little. I think we'll reach a conclusion, but the two of us, who are around sixty, will have to be fortunate enough still to be here when the final verdict arrives. Now a ruling will come, then an appeal... I will be eighty."
"Referees? I do not think I am the problem. I think it is bad luck linked to the moment I arrive at a certain club. Here, at Real Madrid, I lived through the important years of the Negreira case. Nobody knew it, but we lived through them and suffered them. Now it is known. Then in Turkey there was the big scandal. I have often found myself living through this type of situation."
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