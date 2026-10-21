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Premier League
team-logoManchester United
Old Trafford
team-logoAston Villa
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How to get Manchester United vs Aston Villa tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Premier League

Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the Premier League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

In their most recent league meeting on March 15, 2026, Manchester United claimed a convincing 3-1 victory over Aston Villa at Old Trafford. However, Aston Villa proved resilient in the reverse fixture of the 2025–26 campaign, managing to edge out a narrow 2-1 win on home turf.

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When is Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League kick-off?

Manchester United vs Aston Villa kicks off at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Sunday, November 8, 2026.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 10
Old Trafford

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Experience the atmosphere of Old Trafford live. Secure your Manchester United tickets and don’t miss out.

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How to buy Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets?

When looking to secure tickets for a Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Aston Villa, supporters generally have a few primary avenues available depending on membership status and availability:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing and Memberships: Both clubs allocate tickets primarily through their official member portals. Purchasing an official club membership for either Manchester United or Aston Villa gives you access to ballot systems, general ticket sales phases, and official member ticket exchanges.
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How much do Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the upcoming Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Premier League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standard General Admission Face Value: Official face value prices for general admission seats typically range from approximately £45 to £100+ depending on the specific tier, seating location, and fixture category.
  • Official Club Hospitality & VIP Packages: Premium matchday hospitality packages generally start around £175 to £300+ per person, scaling much higher depending on the inclusions (such as fine dining, lounge access, and executive seating).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Standard Resale Listings: Standard seats for this fixture currently start at approximately £104, with typical market prices averaging around £305 or higher depending on demand and proximity to the matchday.
  • Premium & Longside Resale Seats: Highly sought-after lower tier or longside view seats frequently range anywhere from £150 to over £300, with exceptional or rare ticket categories scaling significantly higher based on live market availability.
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Manchester United vs Aston Villa Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester United vs Aston Villa Form

Manchester United have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League, following an earlier 2-2 draw with Everton. United beat Sabah FK 4-0 in the Champions League but lost 0-1 to Manchester City and 2-3 to Brighton in the Carabao Cup. They have scored nine goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Aston Villa's last five matches produced three wins, one defeat, and one result from a friendly. Their most recent competitive outing was a 2-3 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur. Villa also won 2-3 against Club Brugge in the Champions League and beat Coventry City 1-3 in the Carabao Cup, though they lost 1-2 to Nottingham Forest in the league. Across those five matches, Villa have scored ten goals and conceded eight.

MUN

MUN - Form

BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5
AVL

AVL - Form

TOT
W2-3
SEV
W1-3
BRE
D2-2
FB
W6-0
NEW
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on March 15, 2026, when Manchester United beat Aston Villa 3-1 at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, United have won three times and Villa once, with one match ending goalless. The reverse fixture in December 2025 saw Villa win 2-1 at home, while United also won 2-0 at Old Trafford in May 2025.

Head to Head

Manchester UnitedDrawAston Villa
3
1
1
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
2
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
FT
8Goals Scored4
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5
#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
7700197+1221
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
7601115+618
W
W
L
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
7511235+1816
W
W
W
W
D
4
ChelseaChelseaCHE
74121713+413
W
W
L
D
L
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
733198+112
W
L
W
D
W
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
7241138+510
L
D
W
D
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
724196+310
D
L
D
W
D
8
EvertonEvertonEVE
724187+110
L
D
W
D
D
9
Hull CityHull CityHUL
723287+19
L
D
L
D
D
10
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
73041115-49
L
W
L
W
L
11
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
72231014-48
L
L
W
L
D
12
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
7223711-48
W
D
W
L
D
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
7142101007
D
D
D
L
D
14
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
7214917-87
L
W
D
L
W
15
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
7133913-46
W
L
L
D
D
16
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
7133610-46
W
D
L
D
D
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
7205614-86
L
W
W
L
L
18
FulhamFulhamFUL
7124710-35
W
L
D
D
L
19
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
712459-45
L
L
L
W
D
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
7115614-84
L
L
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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