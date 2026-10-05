How to get AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

AFC Bournemouth take on Sunderland on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth.

In top-flight competition, the two sides have maintained an evenly matched record, split at two wins apiece and two draws across six Premier League encounters. In their most recent encounter on February 28, 2026, the sides played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium, with Evanilson canceling out Eliezer Mayenda's opening strike.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League kick-off?

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland kicks off at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 7 18 Oct 2026 - 09:00 Vitality Stadium

How to buy AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League tickets?

To buy tickets for an AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League match, your options depend on whether you want to sit in the home end (Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth) or the away end:

1. Home Fans (AFC Bournemouth End)

Official Ticket Portal: Register for an account on the official AFC Bournemouth ticketing portal.

Cherries Points System: Bournemouth allocates matchday tickets using a loyalty points scheme called Cherries Points. Priority is given to season ticket holders and fans who have accumulated points from attending past matches.

General Sale: Because Vitality Stadium has a smaller capacity, high-demand fixtures rarely reach a general sale. However, if tickets do remain after priority phases, they will be opened to account holders on a first-come, first-served basis.

2. Away Fans (Sunderland AFC End)

Official Away Allocations: If you wish to sit in the away section, you must purchase directly through Sunderland AFC's official ticketing website.

Black Cat Points Priority: Away allocation is strictly prioritized for Sunderland season card holders and fans with high Black Cat Points. Tickets for away matches are rarely made available to the general public.

3. Secondary Ticket Platforms:

Secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub often have seats listed by resellers if official tickets sell out, though prices may vary from face value.

How much do AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for an AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League match depend on seating category, supporter section, and the purchasing channel.

1. Official Face-Value Ticket Prices

Home Supporters (Bournemouth End):

Adults: £33 to £55 (varying by match category and stadium stand) Concessions (Seniors 65+ / Full-Time Students): £20 to £34 Juniors (Under 16 / Under 21): £8 to £18

Away Supporters (Sunderland Section):

Adults: Capped at £30 strictly per Premier League regulation for away fans Concessions & Juniors: £16 to £29



2. Secondary Market & Resale Prices

Because demand for Premier League matches is high, tickets on secondary ticketing platforms such as StubHub trade at dynamic, supply-driven market rates:

General Resale: Prices typically range from £120 to £220+ depending on demand closer to matchday.

Hospitality Packages: Executive seat packages and matchday dining options generally start around £250 to £450+ per person.

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Premier League: Everything you need to know

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland Form

Bournemouth head into this fixture with a W1 D2 L2 record across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a commanding 4-0 Carabao Cup win over Lincoln City, while their last Premier League outing ended in a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United. The Cherries also drew 1-1 at Everton and lost 2-1 to Manchester City in the league earlier in the campaign. Across the five matches, Bournemouth have scored nine goals and conceded six, though they are yet to win a Premier League game this season.

Sunderland arrive with a W3 D1 L1 record from their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Carabao Cup victory over Hull City, and they drew 1-1 at Brentford in their previous Premier League match. A 1-0 win over Fulham earlier in the season shows Le Bris' side can grind out results on the road. Sunderland have scored six goals and conceded four across the five-match run.

AFC Bournemouth vs Sunderland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Premier League on February 28, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 at the Vitality Stadium. Before that, Sunderland won 3-2 at home against Bournemouth in November 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, the head-to-head record shows two Sunderland wins, one Bournemouth win, and two draws.