Anselm Noronha

When is the World Cup 2026 group stage draw? Date, teams, seeding pots, live stream & how to watch

The latest information on the World Cup 2026 draw, including the date, what to expect in terms of teams and pots, and how to watch.

The World Cup 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most significant tournaments in football history. With an expanded 48-team format and matches spread across multiple host countries, the world will be watching to see who will lift the trophy.

The qualification race is well underway, and even though the tournament is over a year away, some teams have already secured their spot as the USA, Mexico, and Canada ready themselves to jointly host the games

As teams continue to focus on the tournament, attention is also shifting to the World Cup draw and who they might face.

Here, GOAL takes a look at comprehensive information regarding the World Cup 2026 draw, including details on its timing, location, and how to watch it. 

Jump to...

  1. Where will the World Cup 2026 draw take place?
  2. When is the World Cup 2026 draw?
  3. How to watch the World Cup 2026 draw
  4. World Cup 2026 group stage draw seeding pots
  5. When will the World Cup 2026 take place?

Where will the World Cup 2026 draw take place?

The World Cup group stage draw will take place at the iconic John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

When is the World Cup 2026 draw?

Date:December 5, 2025
Time:12 noon ET / 5pm GMT
Venue:Kennedy Center, Washington D.C.

The World Cup 2026 draw will kick-off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET (5pm GMT) on Thursday, December 5, 2025.

How to watch the World Cup 2026 draw - TV channels & live streams

The World Cup 2026 draw will be available to watch and stream live online worldwide on FIFA's official website, FIFA's YouTube channel, and through select international broadcasters.

In the United States, FOX and Telemundo hold the rights to the World Cup, so we can expect to see the draw broadcast live on their respective TV channels, as well as online streaming platforms. Both networks are available through the streaming service fubo. The BBC and ITV hold World Cup rights in the United Kingdom.

There is expected to be further coverage via social media platforms and digital services across all major regions.

Country / RegionTV channel & stream
United StatesFOX, Telemundo, fubo
United KingdomBBC, ITV
CanadaTSN
MexicoUnivision
MENAbeIN Sports

World Cup 2026 group stage draw seeding pots

Pot 1Pot 2Pot 3Pot 4
United States (D1)CroatiaNorwayJordan
Canada (B1)MoroccoPanamaCape Verde
Mexico (A1)ColombiaEgyptGhana
SpainUruguayAlgeriaCuracao
ArgentinaSwitzerlandScotlandHaiti
FranceJapanParaguayNew Zealand
EnglandSenegalTunisiaUEFA play-off winners
BrazilIranIvory CoastUEFA play-off winners
PortugalSouth KoreaUzbekistanUEFA play-off winners
NetherlandsEcuadorQatarUEFA play-off winners
BelgiumAustriaSaudi ArabiaIC play-off winners
GermanyAustraliaSouth AfricaIC play-off winners

The draw for the first-ever 48-team World Cup will utilise four pots, each containing 12 teams.

Pot 1 will consist of the three host nations—the USA, Canada and Mexico—who will be pre-assigned to Groups D1, B1 and A1, respectively, as per the match schedule released last year. Additionally, Pot 1 will include the top nine FIFA-ranked teams.

Pots 2 through 4 will comprise the next 36 qualified teams based on their FIFA rankings. These pots will also include placeholders for the six teams whose qualification is yet to be confirmed.

By the time of the draw, 42 of the 48 participating teams will be known. The remaining six berths will be determined through play-off matches scheduled for March 2026.

When will the World Cup 2026 take place?

The World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. You can see the full match schedule below.

RoundMatchdayDate(s)
Group stageMatchday 1June 11 - June 17, 2026
Matchday 2June 18 - June 23, 2026
Matchday 3June 24 - June 27, 2026
Knockout stageRound of 32June 28 - July 3, 2026
Last 16July 4 - July 7, 2026
Quarter-finalsJuly 9 - July 11, 2026
Semi-finalsJuly 14 - July 15, 2026
Third-place play-offJuly 18, 2026
FinalJuly 19, 2026

The opening match is scheduled for June 11, 2026, at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca

The final will be held on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Greater New York area).

