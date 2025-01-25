How to watch today's Wolves vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will seek to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 13 games when they take on Wolves at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners are coming off a 3-0 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb in the mid-week, while the Old Gold last suffered a 3-1 league loss to Chelsea last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wolves vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wolves vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Molineux Stadium

The Premier League match between Wolves and Arsenal will be played at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm GMT on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Toti Gomes could make the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem, but Sasa Kalajdzic, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez and Yerson Mosquera are sure to miss out through injuries.

Mario Lemina may be left out once again as the midfielder remains linked to a move away from the club. Wolves manager Vitor Pereira also faces a precarious situation with Matheus Cunha as the Brazilian has reportedly stalled contract negotiations amid interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be without William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu due to injuries, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is a major doubt on account of a knee issue.

In the better news, Ethan Nwaneri and Riccardo Calafiori are available for selection after the duo made the bench in the Dinamo Zagreb win.

