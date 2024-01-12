The biggest names playing in this year's Australian Open

It's not long now until one of the big grand slams gets underway in Melbourne, Australia. That's right, it's time to get excited for the 2024 Australia Open. All of the action begins on January 14 and goes all the way through to January 28.

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, head into the Australian Open hoping to defend their respective men's and women's singles titles. Andy Murray makes his return to the court after training back to full fitness and is one of the most notable names in this year's Open.

GOAL brings you your go-to guide to the biggets names playing in the 2024 Australian Open.

Australian Open 2024 draw

Getty Images

The 2024 Australian Open draw took place on January 11, and there are already some tasty matchups, to kick the tournament off.

Emma Raducanu - Shelby Rogers

She's back! After some time off the court due to surgeries and injuries, Emma Raucanu will be returning to play in the 2024 Australian Open. She officially made her competitive return back in the Aukland Classic, but this will be the first Grand Slam she's played in a while.

The Brit has been drawn against America's Shelby Rogers, with the winner playing China's Wang Yafan or the Romanian 22nd seed Sorana Cirstea in the second round.

Carlos Alcaraz - Richard Gasquet

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is back in Melbourne after missing last year's Australian Open due to a hamstring injury. It won't be an easy comeback for the 2nd men's seed, as he faces the experienced French player - Richard Gasquet.

Iga Swiatek - Sofia Kenin.

There's another great tie for the women's single as last year's winner, Iga Swiatek, faces the 2020 champion - Sofia Kenin. Swiatek has won four major titles, whereas Kenin has won only the one.

They both last met at the 2020 French Open, with Swiatek prevailing. But this could be one that surprises fans. One to keep an eye out for sure.

Australian Open leading men’s seeds

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Daniil Medvedev Jannik Sinner Andrey Rublev Alexander Zverev Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune

Australian Open leading women’s seeds

Iga Swiatek Aryna Sabalenka Elena Rybakina Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Ons Jabeur M. Vondrousova Marina Sakkari

FAQs

GOAL /Getty Images

Is Andy Murray playing in the Australian Open 2024?

Australian Open five-time finalist will be back in Melbourne after after completing pre-season training and getting back to full fitness. The 36-year-old had a hip injury which meant he hasn't played in the Australian Open since 2019.

Is Emma Raducanu playing in the Australian Open 2024?

Emma Raducanu returns to the Australian Open after spending eight months out on the sidelines due to ankle and wrist surgeries. The 21-year-old has been halted by injuries after her shock 2021 US Open win.

Where is the Australian Open 2024?

The Australian Open is played in Melbourne Park, which includes multiple courts - Rad Lever Arena, Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Arena and Show Courts.

Three of the courts have retractable roofs, which comes in handy, especially when the Grand Slam has to follow strict heat regulations.

How can I watch the Australian Open tennis in 2024?

In the US, you can watch the Australian Open on ESPN+, and in the UK, you can catch all the games on Disovery+.