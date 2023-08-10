Revealed: West Ham's Harry Maguire captaincy plan as David Moyes pulls out all the stops to convince England defender to complete £30m Man Utd exit

West Ham are reportedly set to make Harry Maguire their new captain as David Moyes steps up his attempts to convince the defender to join the Hammers.

West Ham set to sign Maguire for £30m

Agreement in principle with Man Utd

Moyes offers captaincy to England defender

WHAT HAPPENED? After seeing a £20 million ($25.5m) offer knocked back by Manchester United, West Ham continued their pursuit and submitted an improved offer of £30m ($38.2m) for the 30-year-old defender which turned out to be enough to break the ice. Now, the Irons are trying their best to convince Maguire to join them ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The England international has slipped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and was also stripped of captaincy ahead of the 2023-24 season. However, according to the Daily Mail, he can once again get back the armband as Moyes is ready to name him as West Ham's new skipper in a bid to convince him to join the London outfit.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After Declan Rice left for Arsenal, West Ham is yet to name a full-time club captain and Moyes wants to use the captaincy bait to lure Maguire to the London Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Maguire is expected to complete the move to West Ham in search of regular game time ahead of Euro 2024. However, if he indeed jumps ship, it is unlikely that he will feature in West Ham's league opener against Bournemouth on Saturday.