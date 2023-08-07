Double deal? West Ham lodge fresh £30m bid for Man Utd's Harry Maguire and continue Scott McTominay pursuit

West Ham have tabled an improved £30 million ($38m) offer for Manchester United's Harry Maguire and are still eyeing up his team-mate Scott McTominay.

West Ham table fresh Maguire bid

Previous bid of £20m rejected

Hammers also eyeing up McTominay

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers had a previous bid of £20 million ($25m) rejected by United. Now, the club have upped that significantly in their latest bid for the England defender, stumping up another £10m according to The Guardian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham, having agreed a fee with Ajax for midfielder Edson Alvarez, want Maguire and McTominay to join the ranks, with the two surplus to requirements at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report states that West Ham are waiting for a response from United on their latest offer for Maguire, who has two years left on his contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEST HAM? Moyes will want to sign more players before the season starts this weekend after losing Declan Rice to Arsenal and with Gianluca Scamacca joining Atalanta.