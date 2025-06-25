How to watch today's Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Urawa Red Diamonds and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Urawa Red Diamonds and Monterrey face off in their final Group E match at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on Wednesday at the Rose Bowl.

Monterrey must win to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stage alive, while Urawa, already eliminated after two narrow defeats, will be playing for pride and the chance to finish third in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Urawa and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN, which is broadcasting all 63 CWC games for free globally.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey kick-off time

The match will be played on Wednesday at the Rose Bowl, with kick-off at 9 pm ET / 2 am BST.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Urawa Red Diamonds team news

Urawa Red Diamonds come into this match after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Inter Milan, which followed a 3-1 defeat to River Plate - results that ended their hopes of advancing. There are no major injuries or suspensions reported for Urawa ahead of this fixture.

Monterrey team news

Monterrey sit ,in the group with two points and know only a win will give them a chance to progress. There are no significant injuries or suspensions reported in the lead-up to this match, allowing manager Domènec Torrent to select from a full-strength squad.

Monterrey’s attacking options, including Rogelio Funes Mori and Germán Berterame, will be crucial as they seek the goals needed to advance. If Monterrey win and there is a loser in the Inter vs River Plate match, Monterrey will progress; if that match is drawn, Monterrey will hope it is goalless as that gives them the best chance.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links