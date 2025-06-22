How to watch today's Red Bull Salzburg vs Al Hilal FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between Salzburg and Al Hilal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Red Bull Salzburg might count themselves lucky to have reached the Club World Cup, but they made their mark early with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Pachuca in their opening fixture.

That result makes it four wins in their last five outings, a solid run of form heading into their weekend showdown with Al Hilal.

The Saudi giants arrive with momentum of their own, having battled to a 1-1 draw with Real Madrid in their tournament opener.

That stalemate extended their unbeaten streak to six matches, four of which have ended in victory. Al Hilal showed plenty of grit against the Spanish heavyweights, and they'll be aiming to build on that platform here.

Salzburg vs Al Hilal kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between Salzburg and Al Hilal will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., USA.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET / 11 pm BST on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Team news & squads

Salzburg team news

Salzburg head into this clash with a clean bill of health in terms of new setbacks, though they remain without long-term absentees Nicolas Capaldo and Daouda Guindo, neither of whom made the tournament squad.

Al Hilal team news

As for Al Hilal, star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was notably absent from the matchday squad against Real Madrid, and his status for this fixture remains uncertain. Meanwhile, fellow forward Kaio is confirmed to be unavailable, leaving the Saudis a little short on firepower up top.

