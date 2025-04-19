How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa welcome Newcastle United to Villa Park on Saturday in a Premier League clash that could prove pivotal in the race for next season's UEFA Champions League places.

With the fifth spot now potentially enough to secure a golden ticket to Europe’s elite competition through Premier League standings, the stakes are higher than ever for clubs chasing the continental dream and the financial windfall that comes with them.

For Villa, now out of the current Champions League after a quarter-final exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, the league is their only remaining path back to Europe's top stage. But under Unai Emery, they've shown no signs of slowing down. Their dominant 3-0 win over Southampton last time out marked their fourth league victory on the bounce, the form that's keeping them firmly in the hunt.

Newcastle, though, aren't just making up the numbers. Despite manager Eddie Howe still recovering from pneumonia, the Magpies have thrived with Jason Tindall calling the shots. They've dismantled both Manchester United (4-1) and Crystal Palace (5-0) in Howe’s absence, and confidence is riding high heading into this weekend's fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on NBC, Universo and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs Newcastle kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT or 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Unai Emery has the rare advantage of a fully fit squad. Leon Bailey made the bench against PSG, and no other Premier League boss currently enjoys a clean bill of health across the board.

After controversially leaving Ollie Watkins out of the starting XI midweek and substituting an impressive Marcus Rashford, Emery is expected to restore his leading striker to the lineup, with a few fresh legs possibly rotated in ahead of Tuesday's looming trip to Manchester City.

Jacob Ramsey and Marco Asensio are pushing for minutes, but the latter's recent misses—including two failed penalties at Southampton—may count against him in Emery's current thinking.

Newcastle team news

As for Newcastle, there are no fresh injury concerns. Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles (both knee), along with Lewis Hall (foot), remain the only absentees. With a full week to prepare before hosting Ipswich Town, Tindall is unlikely to tinker with a team that's firing on all cylinders.

That means in-form Harvey Barnes should continue to edge out Anthony Gordon, while Jacob Murphy looks to add to an impressive haul of 8 goals and 11 assists on the season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links