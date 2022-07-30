Tottenham vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Jose Mourinho is set to face his former employers in a pre-season battle in Israel

It will be Antonio Conte versus Jose Mourinho once again as Tottenham are set to lock horns with Roma in their final pre-season friendly on July 30 at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in the Israeli city of Haifa. The Lilywhites remain unbeaten in pre-season but their credentials will be put to test by the reigning Europa Conference League champions.

Mourinho's troops have looked in good nick as they have won their last two friendlies against Sunderland and Portimonense respectively with a 2-0 score line.

Although a friendly encounter, you surely don't want to miss this match as two master tacticians face each other. GOAL brings you all the information you need to watch the action live.

Tottenham vs Roma date & kick-off time

Game Tottenham vs Roma Date July 30, 2022 Kick-off 19:15 BST / 14:15 ET

How to watch Tottenham vs AS Roma on TV & live stream online

You can catch the game live on SPURSPLAY app in the United Kingdom.

Whereas in the United States, it will be broadcast on ESPN and can be live streamed in the SPURSPLAY and ESPN app.

TV channel Online stream ESPN (USA) SPURSPLAY (UK & USA), ESPN (USA)

Tottenham squad and team news

Tottenham will have Ben Davies back with the squad as the defender is making a comeback from an ankle injury. However, Oliver Skipp is doubtful after the midfielder suffered a knock during a recent training session which has required stitches on top of his foot.

It remains to be seen whether Clement Lenglet finally gets to start with his new team after playing a part from the bench during the 2-1 win against Rangers. The other new signings - Ivan Perisic, Yves Bisouma, and Djed Spence - should also feature at some point, if they don't start, as Antonio Conte has been making wholesale changes to the XI during matches to provide minutes to everyone.

Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks, Joe Rodon, and Sergio Reguilon have not travelled with the squad as they are seeking a move out of London.

"I think that we spoke with the club and the players are informed about the plans for the next season. We are talking about really good players and the club and I, we think they deserve to play games regularly. For this reason, these players are not here," reasoned Conte.

It is Tottenham's last friendly before they kick off their Premier League season on August 6 against Southampton at home. Hence, there is a chance that fans might get to see the attacking trio of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Richarlison start the game. However, the Brazilian will not be available in the opening league fixture due to a suspension.

Position Players Goalkeepers Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin Defenders Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez, Djed Spence, Emerson Royal, Eric Dier, Cristian Romero, Ryan Sessegnon, Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Clement Lenglet Midfielders Olvier Skipp, Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Ivan Perisic Forwards Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Richarlison, Bryan Gil, Lucas Moura, Dejan Kulusevski

Roma squad and team news

Roma will miss the services of Ebrima Darboe after the midfielder suffered a cruciate ligament tear during the win over Portimonense and is set to be sidelined for at least six months. Apart from him, Mourinho has everyone available for selection.

Meanwhile, marquee signing Paula Dybala made his debut against Ascoli in the 1-0 defeat. However, it was not an official friendly and was played behind closed doors at the Trigoria training ground. Having warmed up, the Argentine might finally play his first official match against Tottenham.

It is understood that Mourinho used a 3-4-1-2 formation in the training match with the Serie B side and he might just stick with the same combination. If he does so, we could witness Tammy Abraham, Dybala along with Nicolo Zaniolo forming an attacking triumvirate.