Ella Toone and Man Utd have made history! Winners and losers as Red Devils claim first-ever trophy with Women's FA Cup triumph while Bethany England goes missing at Wembley for Tottenham

Marc Skinner's side ran riot to secure their maiden piece of silverware, led by their Lionesses midfielder's wonder-strike

Manchester United won the first major honour in the short history of their women's team by claiming the Women's FA Cup on Sunday, with goals from Ella Toone, Rachel Williams and a brace from Lucia Garcia securing a comfortable 4-0 win over Tottenham at Wembley. It made the Red Devils the first new winners of the competition since 2005, and allowed them to avenge last year's defeat in the final to Chelsea.

The game itself might not be too memorable for anyone not associated with the two teams, with it scrappy and lacking real quality, that was until Toone stepped up in first-half stoppage-time and sent the red half of Wembley into raptures with her wonderful strike that flew into the top corner.

It was a tough time for Spurs to concede, with the first 45 minutes having been close and competitive, and even tougher was the fact they conceded two goals in quick succession just before the hour to really take the game away from them. Williams' header from Katie Zelem's free-kick had been coming, as the United captain's set-pieces had been excellent all game, and then Garcia was in the right place at the right time to pounce on an error from Becky Spencer.

Garcia wrapped things up in the final stages to really put the cherry on the cake and deliver a highly-anticipated first major trophy for United, just six years after they returned to the women's game. It was a positive way to end an otherwise disappointing season for the Red Devils, who have struggled to keep up in the Women's Super League title race and cannot secure European football for next season, either.

For Spurs, it was quite the opposite. It was a deflating afternoon for them at Wembley, but it shouldn't overshadow an excellent campaign, with head coach Robert Vilahamn admitting that his team were perhaps ahead of schedule to have reached this occasion in her first year in charge.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Wembley Stadium...