Tottenham vs Chelsea 2025 tickets: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium fixture, ticket prices, resale & more

Tottenham Hotspur face off against fierce rivals Chelsea on November 1, 2025. This Premier League clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the rivalry between Tottenham and Chelsea dating back over a century.

Historically, Chelsea has held the upper hand, but the rivalry has produced countless dramatic moments. Memorable encounters include the infamous Battle of the Bridge in 2016, which saw Chelsea deny Tottenham the Premier League title, and Tottenham's historic 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge in 2018, their first away win against the Blues since 1990.

Fans can expect a passionate atmosphere and a high-stakes game as both sides look to claim a crucial three points. GOAL has all the information you need on how to secure your last-minute tickets for this unmissable fixture right now.

When is Tottenham vs Chelsea 2025?

Date Name Location Tickets 1 November 2025 Tottenham vs Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom Tickets from £85

Where to buy Tottenham vs Chelsea tickets?

For the best chance of entry, fans should always look to official channels first. Premier League clubs generally sell tickets directly through their official websites, often requiring a club membership for priority access.

General sale tickets for top clubs like Tottenham are exceptionally rare due to overwhelming demand. The safest way to purchase tickets is directly from the club or its authorised partners to avoid issues with voided or fake tickets.

Given the proximity to the match date, last-minute options often shift to secondary marketplaces:

How much are Tottenham vs Chelsea 2025 tickets?

The price of tickets for the Tottenham vs Chelsea match on November 1, 2025, can vary significantly based on demand, seating location, and the platform through which they are purchased.

Premier League ticket prices can be considerably higher than the average £125 for a standard league match.

For this specific fixture, we've identified the following starting prices:

LiveFootballTickets: Tickets begin from approximately £145 .

Tickets begin from approximately . StubHub: StubHub offers tickets starting from £85.

It's important to note that these are starting prices, and as the match day approaches, especially for a last-minute purchase, prices can fluctuate based on supply and demand.

How can I get Tottenham vs Chelsea tickets?

For last-minute tickets to Tottenham vs Chelsea, your best options are reputable secondary ticketing platforms like StubHub (from £85.60) and LiveFootballTickets (from £136.50). While official club sales are usually reserved for members and typically sell out far in advance, these platforms often have availability closer to the match date.

Consider hospitality packages from authorised sellers for a guaranteed entry and premium experience.

How to get Tottenham vs Chelsea hospitality and VIP Packages?

For those seeking a premium matchday experience, hospitality packages offer an excellent alternative, often with guaranteed entry and additional luxuries.

These packages typically include:

Premium padded seating with exceptional views.

Access to exclusive lounges and bars before and after the match.

Gourmet dining or premium casual food options.

Complimentary drinks packages, including beer, wine, and soft drinks.

Matchday programmes and sometimes appearances from Spurs legends.

Hospitality tickets for the 2025/26 Premier League season are currently available, with prices starting from around £135 to £199, and can go upwards for highly sought-after fixtures.

Should I use ticket resellers?

When official club tickets are no longer available, especially for high-demand matches like Tottenham vs Chelsea, reputable ticket resellers can be a viable option for last-minute purchases.

Platforms like StubHub are recognised as official ticket exchanges by some clubs, offering a secure way to buy tickets. Always exercise caution and choose well-known, established platforms.

Always check the terms and conditions of the reseller and be aware that prices on the secondary market can be higher than face value due to demand.