How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Suns are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the pivotal NBA game on November 21, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Timberwolves are just ahead at 120.6 points per game, while the Suns are scoring 119.3 points. Minnesota also had a little advantage against Phoenix on the boards, averaging 44 rebounds as opposed to 43.6.

The Timberwolves have 26.5 assists per game, while the Suns have 26.9. Minnesota averages 5.5 blocks compared to the Suns' 4.6, but Phoenix leads in steals per game with 10.6 over the Timberwolves' 8.9.

Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Suns will battle against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA game on November 21, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date November 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Mortgage Matchup Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Suns and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker is shooting an incredible 90.3% from the free-throw line and an efficient 49.3% from the field to score 27.8 points per game.

Mark Williams controls 8.2 rebounds per game, comprising 5.3 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.

Dillon Brooks is shooting 45.9% from the field and averaging 20.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Grayson Allen Quadriceps injury Day-to-Day SG, Jalen Green Hamstring injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is shooting 87.1% from the free-throw line and 45.1% from the field while averaging 25.2 points per game.

Rudy Gobert leads the board with 9.9 rebounds per game, including 6.7 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Julius Randle spends 33.1 minutes per game, averaging 2.4 turnovers and providing 6.1 assists.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jaden McDaniels Wrist injury Out SG, Terrence Shannon Jr. Foot injury Out

Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Timberwolves have dominated this series based on their last five head-to-head encounters, defeating the Suns in each of their five games with potent offensive performances. Minnesota has demonstrated its ability to establish separation early and sustain momentum by consistently surpassing the 120-point threshold, including decisive victories like 124-109 and 116-98.

The Timberwolves have managed to perform well in crucial late-game situations, giving them a psychological advantage even in the tighter games, like 120-117 and 122-116. The Suns' defense has had trouble stopping Minnesota's balanced scoring, but they have occasionally been competitive. The Timberwolves might set the pace once more and start this game as the overwhelming favorite if current trends continue.

Date Results Mar 29, 2025 Timberwolves 124-109 Suns Mar 03, 2025 Timberwolves 116-98 Suns Jan 30, 2025 Timberwolves 121-113 Suns Nov 18, 2024 Timberwolves 120-117 Suns Apr 29, 2024 Timberwolves 122-116 Suns

