How to get Spain vs Belgium tickets: World Cup prices, Quarterfinal fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner saw Spain overcome Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal during their Round of 16 World Cup clash in Dallas. In doing so, not only have La Roja equalled their longest-ever unbeaten run (35 games), they also kept a clean sheet for a sixth consecutive World Cup match.

Belgium will hope to put pay to both those records when they lock horns with Spain in Friday's quarterfinal in Los Angeles. While the Red Devils have failed to spark on occasions (drawing 0-0 and 1-1 with Iran and Egypt respectively during the group stage), they overpowered tournament co-hosts, USA, in the last-16 and will now look to build on that performance.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Spain vs Belgium, and how much they will cost.

When does Spain vs Belgium kick-off?

The huge all-European quarterfinal will take place at Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium).

World Cup - Final Stage Los Angeles Stadium

How to buy Spain vs Belgium World Cup tickets?

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Spain vs Belgium World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Spain vs Belgium World Cup: Everything you need to know

Spain vs Belgium Form

Spain vs Belgium: Recent Head-to-Head Record

Spain vs Belgium: Team news