WATCH: Pogba 'tests' knee injury in dancing video despite being ruled out for France's World Cup campaign

France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has been testing his seemingly rehabilitated knee in typically exuberant style.

Pogba currently sidelined

Will miss 2022 World Cup

Has 'tested' his injured knee

WHAT HAPPENED? Pogba has been ruled out of the World Cup through injury in what is a blow to the France national team. The midfielder injured his knee in pre-season and then picked up a thigh problem during his recovery which ruled him out of the tournament in Qatar. The midfielder has offered an update on his injury problems in a post on Instagram and seems to be in good spirits.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: France coach Didier Deschamps will name his France squad later on Wednesday and will be without some key players for the tournament. Pogba and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante are both out through injury, while Man Utd defender Raphael Varane is also currently sidelined and is facing a battle to be fit in time.

WHAT NEXT FOR POGBA? The midfielder is currently on the recovery trail but will not play again until 2023.