How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin the thrilling NBA game on December 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

Minnesota is scoring 119.2 points per game as opposed to the Pelicans’ 111.2. The Timberwolves have 26.4 assists per game as opposed to the Pelicans' 23.3, and 43.5 rebounds per game as opposed to New Orleans' 42.6.

However, New Orleans boasts 9.2 steals per game as opposed to Minnesota’s 8.6. The Pelicans average 3.5 blocks per game, while the Timberwolves average 5.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an epic NBA game on December 2, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Date December 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, Louisiana

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

New Orleans Pelicans team news

Derik Queen has an average of 11.9 points, 3.4 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game and shoots 48.0 percent from the field.

Micah Peavy is producing 5.2 points, 1.1 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game with a 40.4 percent shooting rate.

Trey Alexander is scoring 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 rebounds per game while shooting an astounding 75.0 percent from the field.

New Orleans Pelicans injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Zion Williamson Hamstring injury Out SF, Trey Murphy III Elbow injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards is shooting 82.6 percent from the free-throw line and 49.1 percent from the field while scoring 28.9 points per game.

Rudy Gobert averages 10.1 rebounds per game, comprising 6.7 defensive and 3.4 offensive boards.

Julius Randle averages 6.0 assists a game and 2.7 turnovers during 33.5 minutes of action.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

No injuries

New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

Based on the previous five head-to-head encounters between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Minnesota Timberwolves, this upcoming game could be tough, with momentum moving between the two sides in recent matchups.

The Timberwolves have won two of their previous three games, including a convincing 104-97 victory on January 8, 2025, and a commanding 134-93 victory on March 22, 2025, demonstrating their ability to take charge both offensively and defensively. However, the Pelicans have shown that they are capable of responding, winning close games like 119-115 on March 20, 2025, and winning back-to-back games in late 2023 and early 2024 with scores of 121-107 and 117-106.

Given that both teams have had success, this game may come down to offensive consistency and execution during crucial scoring sequences. If the game follows recent trends, the outcome may be decided late, depending on who manages pressure better.

Date Results Mar 22, 2025 Timberwolves 134-93 Pelicans Mar 20, 2025 Pelicans 119-115 Timberwolves Jan 08, 2025 Timberwolves 104-97 Pelicans Jan 04, 2024 Pelicans 117-106 Timberwolves Dec 12, 2023 Pelicans 121-107 Timberwolves

