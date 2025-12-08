How to watch today’s New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling NBA game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs is set to take place on December 8, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Pelicans average 112.3 points per game, while the Spurs average 118.9 points. Additionally, San Antonio outperforms New Orleans on the boards, averaging 44.6 rebounds per game as opposed to 42.3. The Pelicans have 23.9 assists, while the Spurs have 25.8 assists.

San Antonio boasts five blocks per game compared to the Pelicans' 3.3, while New Orleans has 9.1 steals per game, which is somewhat better than the Spurs' 8.6.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game, plus plenty more.

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs will meet in an electrifying NBA game on December 8, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Los Angeles.

Date December 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Smoothie King Center Location New Orleans, Los Angeles

How to watch New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New Orleans Pelicans and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

New Orleans Pelicans team news

Trey Murphy III averages 6.5 rebounds per game, comprising 5.0 defensive and 1.5 offensive rebounds.

Yves Missi is shooting an effective 55.0% from the field while contributing 5.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Derik Queen averages 12.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting at a 48.0% clip.

New Orleans Pelicans injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Herbert Jones Calf injury Day-to-Day SG, Jordan Poole Quad injury Day-to-Day

San Antonio Spurs team news

Devin Vassell is shooting 44.1% from the field and averaging 16.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.

Harrison Barnes has a strong 48.5% field goal percentage and contributes 12.9 points, 2.3 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game.

De'Aaron Fox shoots 49.2% from the field and averages 25.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game.

San Antonio Spurs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Luke Kornet Ankle injury Day-to-Day PG, Jordan McLaughlin Hamstring injury Day-to-Day

New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs head-to-head record

The San Antonio Spurs have recently taken the lead, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in their last three matches, based on the previous five head-to-head encounters. Their propensity to finish high-scoring games was demonstrated on November 9, 2025, when they won 126-119. Additionally, the Spurs won close games on October 25, 2025, 120-116, and March 16, 2025, 119-115, demonstrating their ability to withstand pressure late in games.

However, earlier in the season, the Pelicans won 109-103 on February 26, 2025, and dominated 114-96 on February 24, 2025, demonstrating that they can seize control when their defense is strong. Another difficult game is anticipated after several close games between the two teams; momentum may favor the Spurs, but the Pelicans have proven they can recover.

Date Results Nov 09, 2025 Spurs 126-119 Pelicans Oct 25, 2025 Spurs 120-116 Pelicans Mar 16, 2025 Spurs 119-115 Pelicans Feb 26, 2025 Pelicans 109-103 Spurs Feb 24, 2025 Pelicans 114-96 Spurs

More NBA news and coverage