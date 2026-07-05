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Rob Norcup

How to get Norway vs England tickets: Miami World Cup prices, Quarter-final fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Norway take on England in a World Cup quarterfinal clash in Miami. Here’s how you can secure tickets

The World Cup 2026 has reached a fever pitch as a monumental quarterfinal clash is officially locked in for Florida: Norway vs England.

Norway are making the most of their return to the World Cup stage for the first time in 28 years. The Viking raiders stunned the 5-time World champions, Brazil, at the MetLife Stadium to book their place in the quarterfinals.

Thomas Tuchel’s England survived a dramatic, five-goal thriller at the Azteca to edge co-hosts Mexico 3-2.

Norway vs England TicketsBook now

When does Norway vs England kick-off?

This massive quarterfinal encounter will take place at Hard Rock Stadium / Miami Stadium in Florida.

How to buy Norway vs England World Cup tickets?

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
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How much do Norway vs England World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Norway vs England World Cup: Everything you need to know

Norway vs England Form

NOR

NOR - Form

IRQ
W1-4
SEN
W3-2
FRA
L1-4
CIV
W1-2
BRA
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5
ENG

ENG - Form

CRO
W4-2
GHA
D0-0
PAN
W0-2
COD
W2-1
MEX
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Norway vs England: Recent Head-to-Head Record

NOR

Last 2 matches

ENG

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

0

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
0/2

Norway vs England: Team news

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