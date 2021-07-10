Mourinho makes bold prediction on Kane's future at Tottenham amid Man City transfer talk

The Portuguese, who worked with the England captain at Spurs, believes a prolific frontman will stay put this summer

Jose Mourinho worked with Harry Kane at Tottenham and sees the England striker staying put this summer despite speculation suggesting that he will be the subject of big-money bids.

Goal has been able to confirm that Manchester City have a £100 million ($139m) offer in the pipeline for a proven Premier League goalscorer, while their arch-rivals United are also said to be in the running for a much sought-after signature.

Kane has hinted that he could push for a move as he looks to land elusive silverware at club level, but Mourinho cannot see Spurs chairman Daniel Levy parting with a prized asset that is tied to a contract through to 2024.

What has been said?

Mourinho, who was relieved of his duties in north London back in April, has told talkSPORT when quizzed on the Kane rumours: "Signing a new contract, I don't know.

"I would say that [Kane staying] probably is what is going to happen. I don't see Mr Levy with the desire to sell him.

"Of course Harry was very clear before the Euros but I don't see Levy open for that, but only they know."

Will Kane become a European champion?

Discussion regarding a change of scenery in the summer transfer window has been put on hold for now as Kane is busy trying to end England's 55-year wait for major international glory.

He has captained the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2020, where they will face Italy on Sunday, and silenced any doubters by netting four goals - including a semi-final winner in a thrilling meeting with Denmark that went to extra time.

Gareth Southgate will ask him to lead the line again when facing the Azzurri and Mourinho expects the 27-year-old to star again as one of the most complete strikers in world football.

"There are some strikers where if they don’t score their contribution is nothing. Or they are like Harry," Mourinho added.

"When Denmark scored he started dropping, trying to get a reaction.

"Looking at the game where Italy had more difficulties, the most difficult moment was there not being a No.9 target and Harry does that better than anyone.

"So I think Harry will be dropping."

