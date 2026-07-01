How to get Mexico vs England tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute Mexico City sales & more

A true blockbuster knockout clash is officially locked in for the capital as co-hosts Mexico face England in a star-studded World Cup 2026 Round of 16 showdown.

El Tri marched into the pre-quarterfinals after a magnificent 2-0 shutout victory over Ecuador, sending a packed home crowd into absolute raptures.

They now welcome Thomas Tuchel’s England, who fought back from an early deficit against DR Congo to advance 2-1 courtesy of a clinical second-half brace from Harry Kane.

With a hostile, cauldron-like atmosphere guaranteed in Mexico City, the Three Lions face the ultimate test of their championship credentials against a host nation fueled by history.

When is Mexico vs England OR DR Congo World Cup kick-off?

This massive Round of 16 elimination match of Mexico vs England will take place at Mexico City Stadium (Estadio Azteca).

World Cup - Final Stage Mexico City Stadium

How to buy Mexico vs England World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.

The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.

Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

How much do Mexico vs England World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates Stage / Category Official Price Range Secondary Market Estimated Range June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues) $225 – $540 $550 – $3,200 ($1,250) June 28 - July 3 Round of 32 (Standard Venues) $225 – $540 $400 – $2,800 ($1,134) July 4 – July 7 Round of 16 $240 – $640 $650 – $4,200 ($1,518) July 9 – July 11 Quarter-finals $450 – $1,775 $850 – $5,500 ($2,348) July 14 – July 15 Semi-finals $930 – $3,295 $1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721) July 18 Third Place Play-off $250 – $800 $500 – $3,500 ($1,480) July 19 FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium) $1,490 – $7,875 $5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Mexico vs England World Cup: Everything you need to know

Mexico vs England Form

Mexico vs England: Recent Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last 2 matches ENG 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins England 3 - 1 Mexico

England 4 - 0 Mexico 1 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Mexico vs England Standings