How to watch Austria vs Jordan with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. J San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

Today's game between Austria and Jordan will kick off on 17 Jun 2026, 05:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Austria vs Jordan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Austria are managed by Ralf Rangnick, who names a projected XI featuring Alexander Schlager in goal, a back four of Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Stefan Posch, and Konrad Laimer, with Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch, Nicolas Seiwald, Xaver Schlager, and Marko Arnautovic completing the lineup. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed ahead of the match.

Jordan are managed by Jamal Sellami, with Yazeed Abulaila expected to start in goal behind a defence of Saleem Obaid, Yazan Abu Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib, and Nizar Al Rashdan. Mohannad Abu Taha, Ehsan Haddad, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Ali Iyad Olwan, Odeh Fakhouri, and Mousa Tamari make up the rest of the projected XI. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the Jordanian squad at this stage.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Austria Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Goalkeeper: Alexander Schlager

Defenders: Konrad Laimer, Philipp Lienhart, David Alaba, Phillipp Mwene

Defensive Midfielders: Xavier Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald

Attacking Midfielders: Romano Schmid, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch

Forward: Marko Arnautović

Jordan Predicted Lineup (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Yazeed Abulaila

Defenders: Saleem Obaid, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib

Midfielders: Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha

Forwards: Mousa Al-Tamari, Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury

Form

Austria arrive in strong form, recording four wins and one draw from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 friendly victory over Tunisia on June 1, 2026, and they also beat South Korea by the same scoreline in March. The most eye-catching display came in a 5-1 win over Ghana, while their only dropped points across the five games was a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying last November. Austria scored nine goals and conceded three across that run.

Jordan's recent record makes for harder reading. Sellami's side have taken two draws and suffered three defeats in their last five outings, with no wins recorded. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 loss to Colombia on June 7, and they were beaten 4-1 by Switzerland in late May. Draws against Nigeria and Costa Rica in March provided some encouragement, but Jordan conceded 11 goals across those five matches while scoring seven.

Weather

The match between Austria and Jordan takes place at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, United States on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 21:00.

According to the hourly weather forecast for Santa Clara, CA, United States, the weather at 21:00 will be 19°C and clear, with northwest winds at 5 mph and a 0% chance of rain.



Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Austria and Jordan are recorded in the available data. Tuesday's fixture at Levi's Stadium will be the first encounter between these two nations.

Standings

In Group J, Austria currently sit third and Jordan fourth ahead of the opening round of matches.