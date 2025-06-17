Kai Rooney sparks ‘worst nightmare’ for Coleen & Wayne as they fear repeat of family feud endured by fellow Man Utd legend David Beckham & son Brooklyn

Kai Rooney reportedly has mother Coleen worried that her “worst nightmare” could come true, with the Beckham family heightening those fears.

WHAT HAPPENED?

At the age of 15, Manchester United academy star Kai is growing up fast. He is already being tipped to follow in the footsteps of father Wayne by becoming a first-team star at Old Trafford, while he is also said to have coupled up with his first girlfriend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Coleen knows how tricky the trappings of fame and fortune can be to navigate, having seen ex-England captain Wayne struggle under that pressure at times, and is eager to avoid seeing her oldest son led astray or break strong family bonds.

Getty/Instagram

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

David Beckham and his wife Victoria are said to be enduring a strained relationship with their son Brooklyn, with a source telling OK of concerns in the Rooney camp: “Coleen’s life is her family, she’s made no secret of how much she adores all her boys. She has been following the Beckhams’ feud and wants to make sure nothing like that ever happens to her family. It’s only natural for a mother to worry, especially as her kids get older and their circle widens.

“She loves Victoria – who has been her role model and inspiration. It would be Coleen’s worst nightmare if this happened to her with one of her children. Seeing it happen to Victoria is utterly heartbreaking for her. Her boys are her world. She was a young mum and they’re all very close. Kai is the eldest and she’ll surely have thought about him and be fearful about the future.”

THE GOSSIP

The insider went on to say of Kai potentially drifting away as he chases the dream of becoming a global superstar in his own right: “It’s the worry of being in the public eye – having that stardom where everyone knows who you are. Girls that perhaps want to be with you for the wrong reasons.

“Boys are very close to their mums – but if they meet a girl that steals their heart, they can be as dedicated to that person, and it’s a mother’s worst nightmare to be caught in any feud with her son because of it. Coleen’s really feeling for Victoria at the moment – it really is food for thought.”

Getty Images Entertainment

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY?

Kai Rooney is some way off heading down a professional path for now, with the support of his mother and father very much needed in the present, but he has been winning trophies at youth level and remains a forward of considerable promise.