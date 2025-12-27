Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Liverpool have a chance to enter the top four when they take on basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Liverpool were happily cruising to a 2-0 victory and then had a mini implosion where they almost dropped points against a 9-man Tottenham. Alexander Isak scored just minutes after coming on, but was taken out by a rash Micky van de Ven tackle. The Swedish striker is set to miss out on two months of action because of the tackle after suffering an ankle fracture. Hugo Ekitike delivered again as he made it 2-0 shortly afterwards. But Liverpool's nemesis, Richarlison, scored a late goal, and despite being reduced to 9, the Lilywhites put immense pressure on the Reds. Arne Slot's men dropped plenty of points to late onslaughts but somehow held on to register back-to-back league victories for the first time since September. The Reds are unbeaten in six games now and spent Christmas in fifth position because of their goal difference. A delicious fixture against Wolves will give them a chance to improve their tally. The game on Saturday will also have an emotional impact on the teams as they meet for the first time after the tragic passing of Diogo Jota. Jota's sons will be joining the mascots as the clubs pay their tributes to the late Portuguese star who represented both these sides.

Rob Edwards' side slumped to a 10th straight Premier League defeat in a row as Keane Lewis-Potter scored a second-half brace. Nothing could sum up their struggles better than a late penalty missed by Jorgen Strand Larsen. They scored the fewest goals in the league and conceded the most. They equalled the top-flight record for the longest winless start to a season, standing at 17. They can break plenty of other unwanted records if they lose again. It is prompting changes at all levels as executive director Jeff Shi stepped down. Wolves play Liverpool and Manchester back to back and could end the year with just two points as relegation looks inevitable.

Here is where to find Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Liverpool team news

Lvrpool are stretched thin in attack and defence. Isak is ruled out, and Dominik Szoboszlai is suspended after picking up five yellow cards. With Cody Gakpo not fully fit and Mohamed Sala away on AFCON, the Reds have only two senior forwards. Ekitike is a must, and Federico Chiesa might get a rare start. Conor Bradley is a 50-50 for the game, and Jeremie Frimpong is in line to start. There are rumours that Ibrahima Konate is carrying a knock, which could see Wellity Lucky make his debut at the heart of the defence.

Predicted Lineup: Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Chiesa, Mac Allister, Wirtz; Ekitike

Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Wolves' backline is plagued with problems as well. Toti Gomes is ruled out with a hamstring injury as Emmanuel Agbadou is away at AFCON. Yerson Mosquera returns from his suspension, offering a bit of relief to Edwards. Hugo Bueno is facing a race against time. Ex-Liverpool starlet Ki-Jana Hoever might face his former side. Rodrigo Gomes and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde are huge misses for the manager. Tolu Arokodare is pushing for a start as Strand Larsen is struggling for form.

Predicted Lineup: Sa; S Bueno, Mosquera, Doherty; Hoever, J Gomes, Andre, Krejci, Wolfe; Arokodare, Hwang

