Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

History beckons for Aston Villa as they chase a stunning 11th consecutive win in all competitions when they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Chelsea were staring at another defeat as they trailed 2-0 at a tough away ground against Newcastle United. But their skipper, Reece James, stepped up and scored a brilliant free-kick as Joao Pedro chipped in with an equaliser to earn a point. The Blues' boss Enzo Maresca then revealed why they aren't the title contenders this season. Maresca relishes a big-game challenge and might give Aston Villa a run for their money.

Morgan Rogers was in scintillating form as he punished Manchester United twice in a 2-1 victory. The Villans created history by winning 10 consecutive games for the first time in the Premier League era. They can match their 111-year-old consecutive 11-game winning run record. The run saw Unai Emery's men pick up 33 of the 36 available points recently. It lifted Villa to third in the table, and they could potentially end the day joint top if they pick up a victory and other results go their way. If they can win their next two tough encounters against Chelsea and Arsenal, they can be considered genuine title contenders.

Here is where to find Chelsea vs Aston Villa live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

Kickoff on Saturday, 27 December, is at 12:30 ET, 17:30 BST.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Getty Images

Maresca confirmed Liam Delap and Estevao Willian are back in training and can contribute on Saturday. James' excellent form alongside Moises Caicedo makes him a midfield regular. Malo Gusto will play at right-back as Enzo Fernandez drops to the bench. Wesley Fofana will continue to partner with Trevoh Chalobah in the backline. Pedro will lead the line along with Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto.

Predicted Lineup: Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; James, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro

Aston Villa team news

Getty Images

Emery will be tempted to follow the cliche never change a winning squad. He has no fresh injuries, but his main centre-back, Pau Torres, is still a week or two away from recovery. Ian Maatsen became the starting left-back as Lucas Digne became a backup. As Evann Guessand is away at AFCON, John McGinn nailed down the right-back spot. Donyell Malen could be the one pushing the most for a start, as Ollie Watkins looks hot and cold at times.

Predicted Lineup: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Maatsen; Kamara, Onana; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links