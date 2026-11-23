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Hertha Berlin head coach Stefan Leitl has vowed to fight to keep 22-year-old centre-back Linus Gechter amid growing transfer interest from Borussia Dortmund. Although the 2. Bundesliga leaders extended their cushion at the top with a dominant 4-0 win at Energie Cottbus on Sunday, speculation over the defender's expiring contract dominated post-match talk.

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Contract stance sparks winter speculation

Leitl moved swiftly to dismiss exit talk around Gechter after kicker reported that Dortmund are tracking the Berlin native. With his deal expiring next summer and no extension imminent, Hertha face a final chance to cash in on the mobile, ball-playing defender. The rumours surfaced right after Gechter helped secure their fourth clean sheet of the second-tier campaign in Lusatia.

Leitl dismisses any exit scenario

Gechter's future had already been discussed during the summer, when Leitl declared him "not for sale" back in August shortly after Hertha allowed Marten Winkler to join RSC Anderlecht. Addressing the fresh links during his post-match press conference following the Cottbus triumph, the coach insisted there had been no contact with Dortmund and stated he would "fight" to retain the youngster should club management consider a sale.

Refusing to entertain the prospect of losing a key starter, Leitl said: "It's a rumour. Why should we let this player go? There is no scenario in which letting this player go creates a win-win situation for you."

Gechter focused on title charge

Hertha's dominant form in the 2. Bundesliga has only increased the spotlight on their standout defenders, with their away victory and FC Nurnberg's 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Braunschweig opening up a commanding 10-point lead at the summit. Naturally, Gechter was pressed about the top-flight giants' interest while speaking in the mixed zone afterwards.

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Acknowledging the appeal while stressing his commitment to his hometown club, the 22-year-old told Sky: "It honours me immensely that such a big club is interested. But I'm here. I'm enjoying it - being a Berliner, top of the table. We have a ten-point cushion and it just makes you hungry for more. I'm living in the moment."

KSC visit tests runaway leaders

Hertha return to the Olympiastadion next Saturday to host KSC, aiming to maintain their commanding grip on the second-tier promotion race. Keeping Gechter focused will be vital as Leitl's side look to turn their 10-point advantage into a top-flight return. Behind the scenes, club chiefs must quickly open renewal talks or brace for formal winter bids from Dortmund and other suitors.