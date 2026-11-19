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Borussia Dortmund are looking to the 2. Bundesliga for reinforcements in central defence.

According to kicker, centre-back Linus Gechter of runaway second-division leaders Hertha BSC is one of Dortmund's top candidates.

The 22-year-old academy product has played a key role in Hertha's surge to 31 points from their first eleven league games. Like Joane Gadou, whom Dortmund signed last summer , Gechter brings physical presence and strength in challenges. He has also made significant strides on the ball recently.

The Germany Under-21 international can play on the right side of defence as well as in the centre. That versatility matters to Dortmund, who have sometimes switched from a back three to a back four under coach Niko Kovac recently.

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Linus Gechter: Promotion with Hertha first, then a move to Borussia Dortmund?

Gechter's contract with Hertha expires in 2027, meaning that, as things stand, he would be available on a free transfer next summer. According to kicker, a move at the end of the season is “a realistic scenario”, regardless of whether he helps Hertha return to the Bundesliga. They currently sit ten points clear of third place, the promotion play-off spot.

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A firm approach from Dortmund in the coming winter transfer window would give Hertha their last chance to receive a fee for the defender. Losing such a key player in the middle of the season would hurt them on the pitch, though. Gechter joined Hertha at eleven and has a strong emotional attachment to the club, so he is unlikely to leave readily with Bundesliga promotion in sight.

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Gechter made his debut at 17 for Hertha, who were still playing in the Bundesliga at the time. He became a regular for a spell in his first professional season, but a lasting breakthrough eluded him and he spent the second half of the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Eintracht Braunschweig. Back in Berlin after Hertha's relegation to the second division, he gradually worked his way into the team. He is now indispensable, having played every minute of all 13 competitive matches so far this season.

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His consistency at club level has also earned Gechter a return to the DFB's Under-21 national team. He has made seven appearances so far for coach Antonio Di Salvo's side and wants a place in the squad for next summer's Under-21 European Championship in Albania and Serbia.

What is Borussia Dortmund's squad situation in central defence?

Central defence is a focus of Dortmund's short- and medium-term squad planning. Waldemar Anton will probably extend his contract, which expires in 2028, while fellow established, experienced centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck signed a new deal in April running until 2031. That deal contains a release clause, however, and Schlotterbeck could still leave, with top clubs such as Barcelona positioning themselves for him .

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Dortmund already have a centre-back for the future in Gadou, and the 19-year-old has impressed in his first few months at the club. Beyond that trio, uncertainty hangs over central defence. Emre Can, who has been out since March with a cruciate ligament tear , is aiming to return in January 2027. He would then have a little time to make a case for extending his expiring contract, but his future remains unclear.

Ramy Bensebaini's contract also expires at the end of the season, and a future in Dortmund beyond that currently looks unlikely for the 31-year-old Algerian. Filippo Mane and Luca Reggiani have yet to establish themselves, with Reggiani in particular looking increasingly likely to leave .

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Dortmund sporting director Ole Book and his colleagues are scouting reinforcements in central defence. Beyond Gechter, other second-division players have caught their eye, with kicker reporting that Fynn Otto and Alexios Kalogeropoulos of 1. FC Nürnberg are also on Dortmund's list.