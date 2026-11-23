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A second-division player has confirmed BVB have approached him. Club bosses have also backed Felix Nmecha at the members’ meeting. Borussia Dortmund news and rumours.

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BVB news: Germany U21 international confirms Borussia Dortmund interest

Linus Gechter, a defensive prospect at second-division leaders Hertha BSC, has confirmed that Borussia Dortmund have approached him.

Asked by Sky after Sunday’s 4-0 win at Energie Cottbus about BVB’s reported interest, Gechter replied: "It is an incredible honour for me that such a big club are interested. But I’m here." kicker recently reported that Dortmund officials have the 22-year-old Berliner high on their list as a potential reinforcement at centre-back .

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Ramy Bensebaini and the currently injured Emre Can are out of contract at the end of the season, while the futures of youngsters Filippo Mane and Luca Reggiani are uncertain. BVB could soon need to strengthen in central defence. Gechter is said to have caught Dortmund’s eye with his consistently strong performances for Hertha.

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Gechter’s Hertha contract expires next summer, making the Germany U21 international an attractive option. As things stand, he would be available on a free transfer next season. The coming winter transfer window is the Berlin club’s last chance to receive a fee for their academy product.

Gechter, a regular starter for the commanding 2. Bundesliga leaders , also stressed on Sunday: "As a Berliner, I’m enjoying being top of the table. We’re now ten points clear (of second-placed Nuremberg, ed.) and it just makes me hungry for more. I’m living in the moment." His strong emotional bond with the club where he developed, coupled with the prospect of winning promotion to the Bundesliga with the capital club, makes a mid-season departure seem unlikely.

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Hertha coach Stefan Leitl has no intention of letting Gechter leave. At the press conference after the win in Cottbus, he was markedly more cautious than his player about BVB’s reported interest: "Niko (Kovac, ed.) hasn’t been in touch yet to say he actually wants him. So it’s a rumour. Why would we let this player go?"

Leitl made clear that Gechter leaving in January could not be "a win situation" for Hertha in any way. "If anyone even thinks of entering talks, I will fight for this: Linus must stay," said the Berlin club’s successful coach.

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BVB news: Watzke and Cramer back Nmecha

Borussia Dortmund club chief Carsten Cramer has given Felix Nmecha his full support amid the debate over his controversial crown celebration. "As Borussia Dortmund, we won’t tolerate criticism of a player like Felix Nmecha," Cramer said at the Bundesliga leaders’ members’ meeting on Sunday. "A player at our club deserves always to be supported and backed in public."

Cramer said he could "understand the criticism of the last part of Felix’s goal celebration, knowing what it means to people who interpret the symbolism that way," before adding: "But I would also wish for you to have enough trust and confidence in us to believe that we know how to put it in context."

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Addressing Nmecha, Cramer said they would "get through the situation": "I also thank you for showing a certain understanding when people feel so attacked by a symbol." As for "how it ultimately came about", Cramer continued, "let’s simply forget it together." That last remark drew some boos as well as applause from the members present.

President Hans-Joachim Watzke also backed the Germany international. "Is Felix Nmecha allowed to show his faith at Borussia Dortmund? An unqualified yes," Watzke said.

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"You have to keep examining yourself. Could your behaviour, which you feel is right, perhaps divide a club?" Watzke asked. "And if you then feel less comfortable when that is the case, perhaps you have to look at making a few adjustments and making it acceptable to everyone again."

That applied "not specifically to Felix, whom I will always fully support because he is a wonderful person," Watzke said. "It applies to all of us. Trying to understand others and adjusting our own behaviour accordingly, so that perhaps we can also reach an overall consensus. I think we’re on the way there."

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Nmecha’s celebration, in which he mimes taking off a crown, is associated with the evangelical network "Ballers in God". After Nmecha performed it against SV Elversberg before the international break, the gesture again sparked a heated debate. When he scored in Saturday’s 1-0 (0-0) win at Borussia Mönchengladbach, Nmecha made a different gesture but later indicated he would use his crown celebration again in future. (SID)

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BVB news: Watzke comments on Harry Kane’s injury

Borussia Dortmund president Hans-Joachim Watzke has wished Bayern Munich’s injured goalscorer Harry Kane a speedy recovery. "This might seem strange to you, but something that was also on my mind was Harry Kane’s injury on Friday," Watzke said at the Bundesliga leaders’ members’ meeting on Sunday.

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The BVB chief said he was also speaking in his capacity as league president. "Harry Kane is not only an impeccable sportsman and a great footballer – he has also brought enormous lustre to our Bundesliga, which we all love. And that is why I believe it is not wrong to send heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery today, even from a members’ meeting of his rivals Borussia Dortmund," he said.

Kane suffered a syndesmosis tear in his left ankle in the home game against 1. FC Cologne (1-1) and underwent surgery during the night before Saturday. The 33-year-old will be out for several months. (SID)

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BVB fixtures: Borussia Dortmund’s next matches

Date Competition Match Tuesday, 24 November (9pm) Champions League Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 29 November (7.30pm) Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Wednesday, 2 December (8.45pm) DFB Cup Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund Sunday, 6 December (3.30pm) Bundesliga Schalke 04 vs Borussia Dortmund Wednesday, 9 December (9pm) Champions League Borussia Dortmund vs Inter Milan