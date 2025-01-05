This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Fulham vs Ipswich Town Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Ipswich Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will continue chasing a Premier League top-five spot when they face Ipswich Town at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Marco Silva's men are on a seven-game unbeaten run but the 2-2 result against Bournemouth was Fulham's fifth draw since the 1-4 loss to Wolves in November.

Meanwhile, the Tractor Boys will be buoyed after beating Chelsea 2-0 in their final game of 2024 but still need to steer away from the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Ipswich Town online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United Kingdom (UK)Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United States (U.S.)USA Network, Telemundo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainMovistar+, DAZN
ItalySKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Fulham and Ipswich Town will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fulham vs Ipswich Town kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Craven Cottage

The Premier League match between Fulham and Ipswich Town will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Ipswich Probable lineups

FulhamHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestIPS
1
B. Leno
21
T. Castagne
33
A. Robinson
5
J. Andersen
3
C. Bassey
32
E. Smith Rowe
20
S. Lukic
18
A. Pereira
7
R. Jimenez
8
H. Wilson
17
A. Iwobi
28
C. Walton
26
D. O'Shea
3
L. Davis
6
L. Woolfenden
24
J. Greaves
5
S. Morsy
33
N. Broadhead
7
W. Burns
20
O. Hutchinson
12
J. Cajuste
19
L. Delap

4-2-3-1

IPSAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Kieran McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fulham team news

Silva will remain without Sander Berge, Kenny Tete, Harrison Reed and Reiss Nelson due to injuries.

Issa Diop, Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey are likely to be form the back once again, with Timothy Castagne and Antonee Robinson deployed as the two full-backs, while Harry Wilson lines up alongside Raul Jimenez and Alex Iwobi in attack.

Ipswich team news

Conor Chaplin, Axel Tuanzebe, Chiedozie Ogbene, George Hirst and Massimo Luongo are sidelined through injuries.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton will eye another start ahead of Arijanet Muric after the former's clean sheet against Chelsea.

Kalvin Phillips may fall behind the pecking order as Sam Morsy and Jens Cajuste are likely to keep their spots in the middle, while Nathan Broadhead, Sammie Szmodics and Jack Clarke are contenders to start up front.

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

IPS

4

Wins

1

Draw

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

