Flick: No deadline for Bayern's Champions League party to end

The German coach wants his side to enjoy winning football's biggest club trophy and won't stop their celebrations anytime soon

An elated Hansi Flick declared that he's not set a deadline for when the party has to stop after Bayern Munich won the Champions League in Lisbon to complete the treble.

Kingsley Coman, promoted to the starting line-up by Flick, headed home the only goal of the game after 59 minutes to settle a tight final at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday.

Flick only took charge of Bayern on an interim basis after Niko Kovac's departure last November and since becoming permanent the coach has won the , DFB-Pokal and .

More teams

Bayern's victory over PSG in Lisbon was their 21st in a row and they are the first side to win every game in a Champions League campaign.

Flick said Die Roten will celebrate long and hard after they were crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time.

He told reporters: "I've not set a deadline for when the party has to stop. It's only right to celebrate when you win something. You have to have a party and I don't know when that party will end."

Bayern were not at their brilliant best in the final, but Flick felt they were worthy winners.

He added: "So many people deserve credit for this victory. You saw during winter how much determination we have in this team, which is obviously something you wish for as a coach.

"It was a high-tempo, high-octane match with chances at both ends. What was great was how the team played as a lot of people wondered how Bayern would defend against their impressive front line.

Article continues below

"I think we did a very good job on that score. We had a good attitude out there through the team that was great to see.

"We really make life difficult for the opposition. When you think how we worked defensively until the 92nd minute – [Robert] Lewandowski was chasing after the ball, that was incredible. It was a complete team performance."

Lewandowski ended the competition as top scorer with 15 goals to his name - only two short of Cristiano Ronaldo's record - and he urged everyone to never give up on their dreams after winning his first Champions League title.