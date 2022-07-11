FIFA 23: Release dates, price, consoles, new features & pre-order news

The latest version of the hugely popular console game is coming soon. GOAL tells you all you need to know about the new edition

The next FIFA video game - FIFA 23 - is not far from hitting the shelves and gamers across the world cannot wait to get their hands on it.

It will be the final collaboration between EA Sports and FIFA as the two are set to part ways after almost three decades of association.

The new video game promises a lot and fans will hope it ends up being the best entry in the franchise. GOAL is here to provide you all the details on FIFA 22, including release dates, how much it costs to buy, the consoles it is playable on and more.

When will FIFA 23 be released?

There are a couple of months to go before FIFA 23 will be released. EA Sports has not given out any official release date, but given the past instances, we can make a healthy guess of when to expect it.

FIFA 22 was released on Friday, October 1, 2021. If EA Sports sticks to a Friday release in the final week of September we can expect to grab a copy of FIFA 23 on September 30, 2022.

What is the price of FIFA 23?

EA Sports has not yet released the retail price for FIFA 23. However, it is expected to be around £59.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US for the standard edition.

EA Play subscribers might also benefit from a 10 per cent discount if they pre-order.

The special versions are more expensive than the standard edition and could well go up to £89.99.

Which consoles will FIFA 23 be out on?

FIFA 23 will be released on next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as Windows, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

🚨OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Ultimate Edition Pre-Order Bonuses:



- 1 Untradeable Fifa World Cup Fut Heroes player (November 11th) - Only if you pre-order it before August 21st



- 3 Days early access (Play from September 27th)

- One Untradeable Ones to Watch player (from September 30) — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) July 8, 2022

What new features will FIFA 23 have?

Crossplay in FIFA 23

Although EA Sports has officially revealed little information on FIFA 23, we expect that cross-play should be made available for the first time in the series.

There have been several crossplay trial runs in FIFA 22 on the next-gen consoles like PS5, Xbox Series XIS and Stadia. If it is indeed incorporated in FIFA 23, then it would unite players across all platforms.

Game Modes

EA Sports would not like to tinker much with the game modes and it should have the usual quartet of Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and Volta.

Additionally, since this is a World Cup year, a World Cup game mode featuring the men's and women's tournaments will be included, which should excite fans.

"We are committed to ensuring the next FIFA is our best ever, with more features, game modes, World Cup content, clubs, leagues, competitions, and players than any FIFA title before," stated FIFA in a release.

How can you pre-order FIFA 23?

There is no official pre-order date for FIFA 23. However, if we are to take FIFA 22 as our guide, the game should be available to pre-order from next Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Like previous releases, gamers who pre-order are likely to receive early access to FIFA 23, which means they can play the game from Monday, September 26, 2022.