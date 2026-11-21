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Crystal Palace are considering a January swoop for Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney as new boss Thomas Frank looks to reunite with his former forward. The 30-year-old England international is open to a Premier League comeback as the relegation-threatened Eagles search for firepower.

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Euro ambitions drive return hopes

According to talkSPORT, Palace have identified Toney as a winter option after promising Frank the resources needed to strengthen a squad rooted to the foot of the table. Having previously worked under the Danish coach at Brentford, the forward is keen to boost his chances of making England's Euro 2028 squad. Those international hopes recently took a knock when he failed to move a court date clashing with the tournament.

Prolific spell highlights goalscoring pedigree

Toney left Brentford for Saudi Arabia in a £40 million transfer during the summer of 2024, departing west London with a proven top-flight record of 36 goals in 85 Premier League appearances. Since arriving at Al-Ahli, his output in front of goal has become even more formidable across both domestic and continental competition.

The 30-year-old has amassed 87 goals in just 109 outings in all competitions for the Saudi Pro League side, playing a central role in helping them lift back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles. His blistering form has continued into the current campaign, where he has already registered 15 goals in 16 appearances, including 14 strikes in 10 league matches to top the division's scoring charts.

Selhurst Park attack desperately struggles

That clinical edge stands in stark contrast to Palace's glaring issues in the final third this season. Across their opening 10 Premier League fixtures, the south London club have collected just seven points and scored only 10 goals, failing to find the net in half of those matches and managing a single strike across their last four outings.

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No member of the current squad has scored more than four goals in all competitions, a drought worsened by last season's top scorer Ismaila Sarr being ruled out until December through injury. Jean-Philippe Mateta, who struck 19 times last term, has also endured a difficult campaign with just one goal across all competitions so far.

Coventry trip launches survival bid

Before any winter recruitment can take place, Frank begins his tenure on Saturday when Palace travel to the CBS Arena to face Coventry City. Victory over the Sky Blues would lift the Eagles out of the relegation zone and leapfrog their opponents in the standings. Until Sarr returns and January arrives, finding an immediate spark up front remains Frank's most urgent challenge.