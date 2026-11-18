How to watch Coventry City vs Crystal Palace with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 11 21 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Coventry Building Society Arena

Coventry City host Crystal Palace at the Coventry Building Society Arena in a Premier League fixture that carries significant weight at both ends of the table.

Coventry sit 17th, just above the relegation zone, while Palace are rooted to the foot of the table in 20th place — two points adrift of safety with ten games played.

The Eagles arrive under new management. Thomas Frank was appointed earlier this week, taking charge of a squad that has conceded a division-high 24 goals so far this season. His first assignment could hardly be tougher, with a trip to a Coventry side fighting to put distance between themselves and the drop.

Frank Lampard's Coventry have their own problems. They have lost three of their last five league matches and will be wary of a Palace side that, despite their struggles, still carries attacking threat when fit players are available.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is suspended for the visitors, while a lengthy injury list further limits Frank's options in his first game in the dugout at Selhurst Park's rivals.

For Coventry, their own absentee list is substantial, and Lampard will need his available players to deliver a performance that puts some breathing room between his side and the bottom three.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Coventry City vs Crystal Palace, including kick-off time, team news, and the latest form.

Team news & squads