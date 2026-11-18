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Ivan Toney's bid to move his trial has failed. The England international, who is suspected of assault, had hoped to change its 12 June 2028 start date, three days after the European Championship begins. A judge rejected his request on Wednesday.

Toney, 30, is suspected of headbutting and hitting Saber Da Silva during a confrontation at a London nightclub on Wardour Street on 6 December 2025.

Last month, Toney denied committing assault. The court then scheduled a trial lasting up to four days from 12 June.

Whether Toney will be in the England squad by then remains to be seen. The Al-Ahli striker's entourage are seriously considering the possibility, but his attempt to move the trial has failed.

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At Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, Toney's lawyer Mozammel Hossain tried to persuade the judge to postpone the trial. Toney was not present. "We kindly ask you to postpone the trial so that the defendant can play if he is selected for this football tournament."

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"My knowledge of football is very limited, but I have been told that he was selected for the last European Championship in 2024 and for the England squad for the World Cup."

Judge Tony Baumgartner rejected the request, describing it as ‘speculative’. "It does not seem to me to be in the interests of the administration of justice to change the date already set."

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Baumgartner said Toney could submit another request if he is selected for the national team. But moving the trial after the European Championship squad announcement, presumably just under a month before the tournament, looks unlikely. One advantage for Toney is that the European Championship will take place partly in England.

Toney was a somewhat surprising inclusion in the England squad last summer and made two appearances at the tournament. Thomas Tuchel has not called him up since the World Cup. Toney has played ten internationals to date.