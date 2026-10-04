Zinedine Zidane leaps to defence of Cristiano Ronaldo and reflects on Real Madrid glory days

Dismissing the wave of sharp criticism directed at the forward, Zidane stated during his press conference: "No, I think he should be congratulated on his great career. What he did is exceptional."

The French tactician was also eager to highlight his profound gratitude for the talisman's pivotal contributions during their time together, adding: "I was lucky to have him with me and he made me win incredible things, so I take my hat off to Cristiano.

"I will always have great respect for him, as for all players, but even more so for those with whom I shared so much time, and in particular Cristiano, who made us win so much."