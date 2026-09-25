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UEFA Nations League A

UEFA Nations League A Overview

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ITA-BEL

Belgium spoil Mancini return with 2-0 win

Roberto Mancini's second stint as Italy manager got off to a nightmare start as the Azzurri suffered a 2-0 defeat to Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico. Goals from Mika Godts and Dodi Lukebakio proved decisive in a match where the home side failed to capitalise on their chances, leaving their Nations League campaign facing an immediate uphill battle.

ItalyBelgium
Norway v Denmark - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 MD1

Haaland pulled from presser after City verdict

Erling Haaland has been withdrawn from his scheduled media duties with the Norway national team as the fallout from Manchester City's financial case continues. The striker was expected to address the press ahead of a Nations League fixture, but officials have now made a late change to the line-up.

E. HaalandNorway
Norway v England: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup 2026

Bellingham named England Player of the Year

Jude Bellingham has officially been crowned the England men’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive season following his record-breaking exploits on the world stage. The Real Madrid superstar enjoyed a historic summer, cementing his status as the talisman of the Three Lions squad under the bright lights of the World Cup.

J. BellinghamEngland
England Men Training & Press Conference

Kane hints at new Bayern deal amid Barcelona interest

Harry Kane has provided a significant update on his future at Bayern Munich, suggesting that a new contract agreement is close to being finalised. Despite long-standing interest from Barcelona, the England captain remains settled in Bavaria following a prolific start to his career in Germany.

H. KaneBayern Munich
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-FRA-TUR-TRAINING

Zidane bans barbers from France camp

أكيد، ممكن تبقى: Les Bleus stars like Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise are well-known for their impeccable style, but new France boss Zinedine Zidane is making sure vanity doesn't get in the way of victory. In a major shift in culture, the French national team has been hit with a strict prohibition on personal grooming services during their time at the national training centre.

Z. ZidaneFrance
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UEFA Nations League A, fixtures & results

Wednesday 23 September
Norway badge
Norway
NOR
3
Denmark badge
Denmark
DEN
2
FT
Thursday 24 September
Turkiye badge
Turkiye
TUR
0
France badge
France
FRA
1
FT
Italy badge
Italy
ITA
0
Belgium badge
Belgium
BEL
2
FT
Friday 25 September
England badge
England
ENG
Spain badge
Spain
ESP
Czechia badge
Czechia
CZE
Croatia badge
Croatia
CRO
Saturday 26 September
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
Netherlands badge
Netherlands
NED
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Standings

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1Paris Saint-Germain crestParis Saint-Germain11006153
W
2Bayern Múnich crestBayern Múnich11005053
W
3Barcelona crestBarcelona11005143
W
4Manchester United crestManchester United11004043
W
5Como crestComo11004133
W
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Apostas em destaque

Mudança de regra no Brasil cria oportunidade de aposta para 2 times
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Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Nations League Final will take place on Sunday, June 8 at Munich's Allianz Arena (known as the Munich Football Arena for UEFA competitions). It was opened in 2005 and has a 70,000 seating capacity for international matches. The Allianz Arena is the second-largest stadium in Germany after the Westfalenstadion in Dortmund.
As well as being the home of Germany’s Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, the Munich venue hosted several games during the 2006 FIFA World Cup and last year’s Euro 2024 Finals. Including this season’s UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and PSG, the Allianz Arena has staged two UCL curtain-closers. The first of those being the 2012 Final between Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

During the first sales phase, tickets were sold to the supporters of the teams left in the competition, in close cooperation with the relevant national associations. Fans received information directly from their federation and were the first fans to secure tickets. Following that initial sales phase, tickets were available to the general public via UEFA.com/tickets in April.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase UEFA Nations League tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.