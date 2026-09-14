'Why?' - Richarlison reacts on social media after Roberto De Zerbi confirms his Tottenham exile

Richarlison is completely frozen out at Tottenham, and the reality of his situation was laid bare when De Zerbi confirmed he will not play against Liverpool on Tuesday night.

Despite being excluded from the 25-man Premier League squad, Richarlison remains eligible for the Carabao Cup. However, the manager emphatically shut down any chance of a return. De Zerbi stated: "Richarlison will NOT play even if he’s available. Not even in the Carabao Cup, no."