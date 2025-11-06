'There is interest' - West Ham ready to offer Kobbie Mainoo an escape route from Man Utd in January as England star bids to rescue 2026 World Cup chance

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers have made a firm approach to take Mainoo on loan this January. Crucially, they’re offering something United can’t, which is guaranteed minutes.

Speaking on his daily podcast, Romano explained: "Mainoo wanted to go on loan late in the summer transfer window, but Manchester United and Ruben Amorim decided against it at the time. Mainoo is not playing regularly, so he wants a loan move. There is interest from West Ham, offering guaranteed minutes."

For West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo, Mainoo fits a glaring need as the Portuguese coach wants a dynamic midfielder who can carry the ball, dictate tempo, and break lines.