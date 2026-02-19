Virgil van Dijk picks next Liverpool captain after watching team-mate 'lead by example' this season

The former RB Leipzig man has already hit double figures in goals this term, finding the net for the 10th time during Liverpool’s recent 3-0 FA Cup triumph over Brighton. This clinical edge has seen him eclipse his previous best scoring tally for the club, putting him within touching distance of the career-high 12 goals he registered for Red Bull Salzburg. Such has been his impact that Mohamed Salah recently described him as "one of the best players in the world right now".

With speculation surrounding the future of vice-captain Andy Robertson, who will turn 32 next month and is entering the final stages of his contract, the discussion regarding Liverpool's long-term leadership has intensified. When asked whether Szoboszlai could eventually inherit the captaincy, Van Dijk was open to the possibility. "That's all on the manager I think. I don't know. Yeah. Obviously he has been very good. Also a player who I think can still make the next step in terms of being a leader for this team," the Dutch defender explained during a recent media briefing.

Van Dijk argued that the Hungarian international is already setting the standard through his performances on the pitch. "It starts by leading by example and that's something he has done so far this season. But also everything around it; there is still progress to be made and that's a good thing in my opinion so hopefully he will be very important for the years to come at Liverpool," Van Dijk added.