Vinicius Jr reveals begging messages from Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai and names Chelsea captain Reece James among best friends in football

The connection between the two stars isn't limited to professional respect; they are actively messaging about more than just football tactics. With Vinicius set to launch a signature line of Nike boots, he admitted that the Liverpool man has been hitting up his inbox to get a piece of the action.

"A lot of players have messaged me to play in them!" the Brazilian smiled. "Paqueta at Flamengo, and Szoboszlai of Liverpool has also asked me." This light-hearted banter hides a more serious concern for the Reds: the longer these two stay in contact, the more opportunity there is for "Agent Vini" to do his work on behalf of Florentino Perez.