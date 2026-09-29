VIDEO: Zinedine Zidane animated touchline celebration after Michael Olise saves France against Belgium

Driven purely by impulse, Zidane humorously confessed that he barely recognized his own reaction in the heat of the moment. Compelled to kick at the ball in what he lightheartedly acknowledged was a somewhat ridiculous gesture, he ultimately brushed off the outburst, unbothered by his temporary loss of composure in the face of such a spectacular moment.

Reflecting on his uncharacteristic outburst of emotion, Zidane admitted that he was completely swept up in the quality of the play. "I don't even know what I did, in fact! What is certain is that I accompanied Michael's action because I felt he was starting his dribbles. And he did an exceptional action. Then I saw the ball, I was forced to shoot it, be a bit ridiculous, but it doesn't matter," the former Real Madrid manager explained.