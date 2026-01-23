In the slick cinematic video, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Paul Pogba, Kaka, Xavi and Alessandro Del Piero - all of whom are synonymous with the adidas Predator - take on roles as members of an underground international syndicate who are in competition with an unknown rival (presumably Team F50). Of course, Zidane is the boss, and on a conference call his compatriot Pogba informs him that "everything is in place", while Kaka, Xavi and Beckham are all on the ground ready to act, as they look to distribute their goods across the world, from Madrid to Liverpool, Barcelona, Milan and beyond.
Using a payphone in a nod to classic heist and crime movies, Pogba warns his colleagues that "the other side is moving fast", while Beckham - surrounded by the new Predators - insists they are going to need "much, much more" merchandise to compete. However, Juventus legend Del Piero - who wore both Predators and F50s in his time and is nicknamed 'the Zebra' in the film - is not convinced. Ultimately, though, Zidane gives the order to "treble the shipments" as the "time to choose" approaches.